Looking for RTX 4000-series gaming laptops for less than $1,000? These Black Friday deals have you covered

Trying to track down great Black Friday gaming laptop deals for Nvidia RTX 4000-equipped devices? Then look no further, as you can easily get your hands on a tricked-out portable machine with the latest in specs for less than $1,000.

You can get the Acer Nitro 5 for $699.99 at Newegg, the MSI Sword for $899 at Walmart, the MSI Thin GF63 for $799.99 on Amazon, and more. This week, Black Friday deals have been giving us some amazing prices, with deals slashing the price on gaming tech like accessories, monitors, PCs, and laptops to well below MSRP.

Not to mention that all of these laptops have scored quite high when reviewed by us, like the Lenovo LOQ 15 getting four out of five stars thanks to its solid gaming performance, its display's fast refresh rate, and good thermal efficiency.

So if you're looking for some of the best cheap gaming laptops, best thin and light gaming laptops, and best gaming laptops for a great price this Black Friday, these deals are a great place to start.

Black Friday deals: Gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Acer Nitro 5: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Newegg

This is absolutely the cheapest option for a 4000-series GPU gaming laptop, specifically the RTX 4050. It also features an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $1,049 now $749.99 at Walmart

This is an excellent deal for those wanting a current-gen gaming laptop with a 4000-series GPU, and it comes with some excellent specs that ensure you can max out settings on any AAA PC game. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Newegg

This is a solid laptop with great performance thanks to its great specs including an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Though the RAM is a bit low for current AAA titles. Newegg is also offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

MSI Sword: was $1,099 now $899 at Walmart

One of my preferred deals on this Black Friday sales list is this MSI gaming laptop. The Sword adopts a cool white and blue finish and punches well above its price tag. With a Core i7 GPU, an RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it is seriously good value for money. Its elegant design also makes this gaming laptop a great choice for a work device.

MSI Thin GF63: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop equipped with a current-gen GPU, there are very few models that offer it at this excellent pricing. You get a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD of storage.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Black Friday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Newegg

This is another great deal for an RTX 4050-equipped gaming laptop. This one also comes with a current-gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage, all for less than $900. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Gigabyte G6 KF: was $1,099.99 now $949.99 at Newegg

A pricier current-gen option but one that comes with even better specs including an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

