This Lenovo laptop is perfect for everyday use and with a 38% discount it’s just AU$770

Shopping for a new laptop can be a real drag – for a decently spec’d out machine, you could find yourself dropping a small fortune if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, Lenovo has a range of laptops that are fantastic for budget-conscious professionals or students who need something simple for work, study and general day-to-day use.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is just one offering in this range, sporting AMD processors within a thin build that can tuck away into any backpack that can fit a 16-inch device. While these laptops are generally on the more affordable end of the spectrum, there’s a deal directly on Lenovo that knocks an extra AU$246 off, bringing a decently spec’d out IdeaPad Slim 3 down to just AU$769.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 | Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,196 AU$769.10 at Lenovo (save AU$246.90) While you can snap it up for even less with lower specs, we recommend this configuration that will give you 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with the Ryzen 5 CPU, so be sure to select these options when building your laptop on the Lenovo website. You’ll also need to use the coupon code MARCH to get this discount.

Much like its Intel-equipped sibling, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 makes a few compromises, such as a plastic chassis, though you can upgrade its internal specs to a point that it even rivals some of the best student laptops, especially when considering the price tag.

For starters, upgrading to 512GB of storage will give you plenty of space for documents, files and photos along with any software you might need to get by during a workday. Additionally, with 16GB of RAM, you’re not going to run into any performance issues, especially if you decide to opt for the model that packs in the 2023 Ryzen 5 7530U CPU – we recommend this build, especially as the SSD upgrade only costs an extra AU$19.

This is all packed into a 16-inch chassis that features an IPS display with a 1920 x 1200p resolution, plus a 1080p FHD webcam with dual microphones so you can be seen and heard in any meetings or video calls. This makes it a great companion if you find yourself moving around for work, or looking for a way to keep in touch with family and friends from a distance, and it only weighs in at 1.37kg. Don’t be fooled by its slimline design though – there’s plenty of ports, including two USB 3.2 and a HDMI 1.4 port, so you can hook it up to any peripherals you might need.

However, with no dedicated GPU – there’s only integrated graphics here – you’re not going to be playing games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, but it should be set to run some older and lighter games if you feel the need to. Instead, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is better suited for web browsing, note taking and general admin tasks that don’t need a high performance PC to run. So you can save money by opting for this machine that does all the necessities in a slim and lightweight package.