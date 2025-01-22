Save $200 on the latest Dell Inspiron 14 with an all-new Snapdragon CPU

Many manufacturers like Dell have been advertising new laptops with support for Copilot, a ChatGPT alternative. Right now, you can get the new Dell Inspiron 14 at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $799.99).

These laptops don't come cheap. The formidable Snapdragon X Plus processor is a contributing factor, handling anything from everyday tasks to AI processes with its built-in GPU and NPU. If you can foresee yourself also using AI to lighten your workload, this may be the Dell laptop for you.

Today's best Dell Inspiron laptop deal

Dell Inspiron 14: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This Dell Inspiron 14 is the latest model with a Snapdragon X Plus CPU. Its standout feature is its built-in NPU for supporting Copilot, an optional AI virtual assistant that can help you with anything from grocery shopping to vacation planning. This particular model features 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For $200 off a new AI-powered laptop, it's a pretty respectable deal.

The Dell Inspiron 14 (and the larger Dell Inspiron 15) has had its fair share of upgrades over the years. This latest Inspiron 14 features either an 8 or 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor with a separate GPU and NPU to support Copilot.

Copilot can help you with anything from homework to vacation plans, so long as you ask it the right questions. However, even if you never use Copilot, the Snapdragon X Plus boasts power and efficiency in its performance. This Inspiron 14 comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which should be enough for users who don't need vast amounts of storage for large media files or games.

In addition to its processing power, the Inspiron 14 boasts a slim, lightweight body that makes it easier to fit into a bag with other belongings. It can last up to a whopping 19 hours on one charge, perfect for commuting without a charger.

This Dell Inspiron 14 shouldn't be confused with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, a convertible laptop that doubles as a tablet. If you're curious about other Dell offerings, be sure to check out the best Dell laptops before finalizing your purchase.