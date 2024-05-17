New Galaxy Book4 Edge will come in two models sporting 3K displays and a new Qualcomm chipset

Images of Samsung’s upcoming laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Edge, have recently surfaced online. Prior leaks mentioned the kind of hardware it’ll run, but this is the first time we've been given an idea of what the device will look like. The first set comes from tech news site WinFuture and appears to be marketing photographs. According to the publication, there will be two models at launch: a base 14-inch laptop and a 16-inch Pro version.

What’s interesting about them is they have a lighter color scheme compared to the rest of the Galaxy Book4 lineup. It’s referred to as “Artic Blue” in the report and comes with gray keys. The other devices are a darker shade of silver housing an entirely black keyboard. And sticking true to its “Edge” moniker, the new Galaxy Book4 looks significantly thinner than its counterparts although we don’t know by how much. WinFuture’s leak didn’t include information on the laptop's size.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The slimmer design, unsurprisingly, reduces the amount of ports available. The 14-inch laptop has two USB inputs, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Images of the 16-inch laptop show the same array but with the addition of a USB-A port and an SD card slot.

Hardware specs

There are a handful of similarities between the pair. Both are said to sport AMOLED displays outputting at 3K resolution. Each has a cooling vent near the bottom and a Copilot key for instant access to Microsoft’s AI. It’s important to mention that WinFuture’s source claims there will be a third Galaxy Book4 variant, but they didn’t provide any information about it.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Another image set of the Book4 Edge duo was found on the Korea Certification Mark website and subsequently posted to the Korean social media website Naver. They show the 14-inch and 16-inch models in more natural lighting, but the color is different. They aren't as blue; rather it’s a more neutral-looking silver. There is no word on when the laptop will launch. Samsung is scheduled to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked on July 10. At that time, we could see the two laptops make their debut alongside other Galaxy hardware like the Z Flip 6.

Pricing for the laptops is unknown. although they’re slated to be expensive. WinFuture states one of the laptops will cost around €1,800 (about $2,000/£1,540).

Powerful hardware

Older leaks have provided an interesting insight into the Galaxy Book4 Edge’s performance. Back in early March, WinFuture claimed the laptop will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and not something from the more ubiquitous Intel Core Ultra series. There’s been a fair amount of hype surrounding the Snapdragon X because it’s been shown to outperform Apple’s M3 chipset by a wide margin. Samsung may finally have a laptop actually capable of being a “MacBook killer”.

Whether this is the case or not remains to be seen. The Snapdragon X Elite tests were done in a closed environment and Samsung's final product may run differently. Of course, take everything you read here with a grain of salt. Things can always change.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best laptops for 2024.