A new Windows update will let you use your Samsung Galaxy phone as a laptop webcam

Looking your best on a video conferencing call, particularly when out and about, could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft.

The phone maker has announced that a new update to its Link to Windows software will mean that certain Samsung Galaxy smartphones can now be used as a business webcam on some laptops.

The feature will utilize the smartphone's camera to act as a webcam when connected to a Windows machine (namely, the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 series) for tasks such as Microsoft Teams calls or meetings.

Samsung Galaxy Link to Windows

"The rise of hybrid working means video conferencing has become the norm for collaboration," Samsung noted in its press release. "This powerful, portable webcam functionality enhances any camera experience so users can enjoy both high-quality smartphone visuals and unrestricted PC productivity at the same time."

In order to utilize the feature, users must link their phone to the Galaxy Book4 through ‘Link to Windows’ on mobile and the Microsoft Phone Link App on PC and follow the set-up prompts. They must also use the same Microsoft account, Wi-Fi network connection to be used both on PC and Phone.

The Galaxy smartphone being connected must run OneUI 1.0 or above (equivalent to Android 9 and above), with Samsung warning that availability may vary by device - although having such a low bar to entry may provide many older devices with an unexpectedly extended extra lifespan.

Samsung was also keen to stress that the Galaxy Book4 series is not the only device that is able to be paired with a smartphone to further the PC experience. It included the example of using a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet as an extra monitor for your PC, allowing users to maximize productivity and creativity, and connecting some Galaxy Buds2 Pro earphones to offer crystal-clear call quality with reduced latency.

The company also says that the Galaxy Book4 series may be the start of a boosted partnership between it and Microsoft, promising "more intelligent capabilities" in the future.