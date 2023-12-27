This versatile graphics-card docking station transforms your laptop into a high-performance machine – ideal for design and video editing
Peladn Link S-1 e-GPU Dock significantly improves laptop graphics performance
If you want to perform intensive computing tasks on a laptop or desktop with native or basic graphics, you’re going to find it a struggle - and video editing in particular can often be a nightmare.
The Peladn Link S-1 e-GPU Dock provides a simple solution to this problem and lets you connect an external graphics card to your computer. It supports a wide range of products from NVIDIA and AMD.
However, Peladn recommends using an RX570 or above for AMD cards, and a GTX1060 or above for Nvidia cards.
Keeping cool
To get started, users will first need to add their own suitable power supply to provide power to the dock and the graphics card. The S-1 has connectors for ATX and SFX PSUs.
Next, add the graphics card and connect the dock to your computer and the network. The S-1 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, ensuring lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.
The S-1's compact design means it takes up minimal desk space, although it will be bulked up considerably when you add the PSU.
The dock features a built-in open cooling design that effectively dissipates heat to ensure optimal performance even during heavy usage.
The Peladn Link S-1 e-GPU Dock is currently available for purchase from Geekbuying, priced at $229.99.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Asus unveils Pro graphics cards for grown ups but they won't be cheap
- The 'world's smallest' external GPU has been tested and it could be the best laptop upgrade yet — here’s why
- Someone has used diamonds and a high-end Nvidia GPU to build perhaps the world's fastest graphics card ever — but you won't be able to buy it yet
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore
By Matt Evans