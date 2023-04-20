Asus unveils Pro graphics cards for grown ups but they won't be cheap

The best graphics cards (opens in new tab) are not limited to the gaming community, as they are widely used in various industries such as finance, robotics, game development, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

To meet the specific needs of professionals, ASUS has released its first-ever ProArt graphics cards, the ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 and ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

The ProArt graphics cards are designed to be quiet, stylish, and compact to suit professional contexts. They are built with a space-saving design that easily fits intovarious PC cases and offer a 2.5-slot design that reduces the likelihood of interfering with other components.

Empowering creative professionals

The ProArt graphics cards offer excellent thermal and acoustic performance with an optimized fan profile that balances temperature and noise levels. The cards are equipped with a robust cooling solution, three Axial-tech fans delivering high airflow at low noise levels, and large venting facilitating heat dissipation. Additionally, the ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 is quiet and comes with 0dB tech, which spins the fans down completely for silent operation in light workloads.

The ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti have a minimalist design rooted in clean lines, sophisticated colors, and contoured surfaces, without the LEDs, to minimize distractions and communicate professionalism in client-facing installations. Furthermore, the graphics cards are prepped to go the distance with dual ball fan bearings, Auto-Extreme Technology, a stainless steel bracket, and a protective backplate that keeps your graphics card level over the long term.

ASUS provides NVIDIA Studio Driver support for maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and broad software compatibility. The ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti also come with GPU Tweak III. This easy-to-use app makes it simple to customize your fan curves, monitor hardware information, and overclock your graphics card. Creators can use the Profile Connect feature to streamline their workflows by specifying settings for individual apps and having those settings load automatically when the targeted app launches.

ASUS has partnered with Adobe to offer three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud to empower the workflow of creative professionals. The ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti are designed to meet the unique needs of creators with their quiet operation, compact size, and sleek design, making them the perfect choice for professionals in various industries.