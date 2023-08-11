Microsoft Teams is fixing one of its worst mobile flaws

One of the most frustrating parts of using Microsoft Teams whilst on the move is hopefully about to be fixed with an upcoming update.

The video conferencing platform is looking to simplify how users join meetings when using a smartphone, removing some of the unnecessary steps and making sure users are set up the way they like when joining a call.

Microsoft hopes the update, given the hopeful title of "Simplifying Meeting Join Experiences on Mobile" in its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, will make the "meeting join experience" much smoother for users everywhere.

The update, which is still listed as "in development" for now, looks to address meeting join issues with three actions.

Firstly, Microsoft Teams will look to reduce the number of steps it takes to join the meeting, often a common pain point for anyone from outside of an organization, hopefully streamlining the overall join process.

Users who join a meeting without signing in will now have the capability to preset and preview their audio and video settings before entering the call, again looking to help participants join a meeting fully prepared and ready.

Finally, users with multiple accounts will be able to benefit from an improved account switching user experience, which Microsoft again says will help boost the join experience.

Mobile meeting boost

The update will work across iOS and Android devices, and has an expected rollout start date of October 2023.

The launch is the latest mobile-friendly upgrade for Microsoft Teams smartphone users as the company looks to make its platform easier to use for customers across the world.

It follows the recent announcement of a new layout that it says makes navigating around the Android and iOS apps a lot simpler, allowing users to quickly and easily find the channels or chats they need.