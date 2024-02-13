HP Presidents' Day sale is live: save up to $400 on laptops

The holiday weekend is almost here but HP isn't waiting around any longer as the retailer has launched its Presidents' Day sale early. Right now there are savings of up to 50% on dozens of laptops, PCs, monitors and other computing tech, so I've searched through to pick out the best bargains in this year's Presidents' Day sales.

Some of the best laptop deals in the HP Presidents' Day sale are on laptops, so if you're after a new device for general at-home use, a performance powerhouse for work, or anything in between then there are some good options available now.

My top pick is this HP 15t for $399.99 (was $818.99). It's excellent value for money if you need an everyday laptop with a bit of power behind it for all your at-home computing tasks - and it's over $400 off. No matter if it's sending emails, writing documents, light work, making video calls or streaming Netflix, this one will be up to the job.

I've got a few more recommendations below across several price brackets that will suit a variety of needs. Check them out below or head over to our full Presidents' Day laptop sales coverage for even more early offers at other retailers.

HP Presidents' Day sale - the best 4 deals

HP 15t: was $818.99 now $399.99 at HP

If you need a solid modern laptop for everyday use then this HP 15t is great value for money in the HP Presidents' Day sale. As well as a latest generation Intel i5 processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to store your most important files and applications. Whether it's general browsing, light work, video calls or streaming media, this machine is up to task and not too pricey.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: was $849.99 now $549.99 at HP

If you value performance and portability equally then consider this HP Pavilion Plus 14 while it's $300 off. At a smaller 14-inches in size, it's a lot easier for you to take on the go but you won't have to compromise on power. Components include a decent AMD Ryzen 5 processor, as well as a generous 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD that will offer fast boot and load times.

HP Chromebook 14a: was $309.99 now $199.99 at HP

At the cheaper end of the scale is this HP Chromebook 14a that's now under $200 in the manufacturer's Presidents' Day sale. It's no high-performance machine but I'd recommend this one if you need a basic and affordable laptop. It's built for infrequent light use at home or for schoolwork with enough storage for key files and a decent 8-hour battery life.

HP Spectre x360: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at HP

2-in-1 laptops often come at a premium for the added flexibility and this HP Spectre x360 is no different. However, considering how powerful some of the components are you get a lot for the money. There's an Intel i5 processor inside, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These combined offer excellent all-around high performance, making this a great device for multitasking, work, drawing, streaming video and more.

