NBN prices rise on Monday – these 5 deals can save you money

NBN prices are going to be increasing from July 2 due to NBN Co increasing its wholesale charges to internet service providers (ISPs). The wholesale cost for the majority of residential services is only going up by around AU$2.50p/m (business and enterprise NBN services may see a larger increase of around AU$20 – AU$25p/m) but this means the cost to you will increase by around AU$5p/m.

You can beat the price rise – at least for the first 6 months — as the majority of NBN providers offer introductory discounts that will have to be honoured, despite the increases arriving in just a few days.

If you feel you’re paying too much for your home broadband service — or you’re interested in finding what other deals are around — then you only have a few days left to switch and lock in a better price before these increases come into effect. The good news is, that not only can it be easy to switch NBN providers, but the current EOFY sales mean there are some great offers to be found.

We’ve picked out our favourite plan for each NBN speed tier. Some plans might not necessarily be the outright cheapest, but we feel they offer the best overall value – and they're certainly on the wrong end of expensive.

NBN 25

Flip | NBN 25 | No lock-in contract | AU$44p/m (first 6 months, then AU$58.90p/m*) If you feel a 25Mbps plan will be enough for your household, then Flip is our best choice. It advertises maximum speeds during the busier evening hours and is the cheapest both over the first 12 months and each ongoing year (albeit by a small amount). Flip has also already increased its prices in June, so they may not increase further in July, but at this stage, we can't be 100% sure. Total first year cost: AU$617.40*

NBN 50

Exetel | NBN 50 | No lock-in contract | AU$60.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$78.99p/m*) Exetel is our favourite pick at the 50Mbps NBN 50 speed. It regularly performs well in official speed reporting data, and the six-month introductory cost is one of the lowest in the country. Exetel also offers a Speed Boost feature that lets you temporarily increase the speed to the next tier of 100Mbps. Exetel has stated the ongoing cost will increase AU$79.99p/m from July 3, 2024, but if you sign up before, the AU$60.99p/m cost will be honoured. Total first year cost: AU$839.88*

NBN 100

Spintel | NBN 100 | No lock-in contract | AU$71p/m (first 6 months, then AU$81.95p/m*) Spintel has already increased the prices of its plans in June, by around AU$3 to AU$4p/m. This could mean they won't increase further, but at this stage, it's too early to call. It's still our pick for a 100Mbps NBN plan, however, as it's one of the most affordable and it regularly receives positive reviews from customers. Total first year cost: AU$917.70*

NBN 250

TPG | NBN 250 | No lock-in contract | First month free | AU$94.99p/m* TPG doesn't offer an introductory cost on its NBN 250 plan, but you do get your first month free. The telco has also announced a price beat guarantee, whereby it will beat the cost of an eligible provider (of which, there are 8). If you find one of these providers to be cheaper when the price increases come into effect, TPG will beat it if you submit a claim. This is why we've selected it for the 250Mbps speed tier, along with the 232Mbps advertised typical evening speeds. Total first year cost: AU$1,044.89*

NBN 1000

Superloop | NBN 1000 | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109p/m*) Superloop is regularly one of our top picks for the very fastest internet available right now. Not only does it currently advertise the second-fastest speeds in Australia of 811Mbps, but it's also one of the cheapest providers at this tier. Superloop also performs well in official broadband speed reports, as recorded by the ACCC. TPG is also a great option here, albeit with slower advertised speeds of 671Mbps. Total first year cost: AU$1,248*

If you want to shop around further, then you can view the current most popular NBN plans in Australia in the widget below.