This Black Friday deal cuts the price of the Alienware m18 gaming laptop by over $500

Looking for an excellent desktop replacement gaming laptop with a deep discount? The Alienware m18 is currently one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now. Best Buy has the Alienware m18 on sale for $1,999.99, which is a massive price cut of $550. Dell is also offering a slightly less powerful version with marginally weaker specs for $1,849.99.

With the 2023 Black Friday deals event underway for this week, there have been tons of excellent sales with deals slashing prices on gaming tech like accessories, earbuds, PCs, and laptops.

If you're looking for a pure performance machine, the Alienware m18 is easily one of the best gaming PCs on the market. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an RTX 4000-series GPU, an unhinged refresh rate of 480Hz, and way more RAM and storage than you can shake a stick at. The kicker is the CherryMX mechanical keys, which are an absolute dream to type on.

It's not only an excellent gaming machine that can handle the best PC games, but it can also handle productivity work as well as creative and editing projects. We even gave it a four and a half out of five stars in our review, citing its excellent performance, display, and keyboard.

Thanks to the deep discount, it's actually somewhat affordable. If you're interested, be sure to snag them while they're at such a low price. But hurry, as this deal is bound to go fast!

Black Friday deals: Alienware m18 deal

Alienware m18: was $2,549.99 now $1,999.99 at Lenovo

An absolute beast of a performance machine, this model comes with a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. It also features a display with an insane 480Hz refresh rate and incredible CherryMX mechanical keys. If you want to save a bit more money, Dell is offering a version with slightly weaker specs for $1,849.99.

More Alienware m18 deals

