Supercharge your gaming experience and save big on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Gamers looking to supercharge their gaming experience should pay attention to the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Elite Series 2 which is now on sale at Verizon for $107.99 (was $179.99). A $72 savings makes this ultra-configurable controller substantially more affordable.

Our Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Elite Series 2 review sums it up by saying, "It will give you the best Xbox game experience available." Even though it clearly targets a more dedicated audience with this elite controller, the price drop is guaranteed to attract not just serious gamers but also those looking for a better second option.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Elite Series 2: was $179.99 now $107.99 at Verizon

Despite being released in 2019, the Elite Series 2 is still the ultimate Xbox controller on the market at the moment. Ahead of Memorial Day, Microsoft has slashed the price, taking it from the realm of unaffordable to affordable in an instant. Considering the sheer number of configurable options, this is a controller that works for all.

The Elite Series 2 controller performs incredibly well. Its response times, adjustable stick, and trigger tensions all combine for a much tighter performance, something critical in fast-paced games. The additional weight ensures it feels great and is comfortable in the hand.

The controller really comes into its own when you consider the button mapping capabilities that are made possible through the Xbox Accessories app. Everything from vibration, sensitivity, and brightness can be configured for that perfect personalized user experience.

To help you find the perfect Xbox controller for your needs, head over to our Best Xbox Controllers guide. We've got options for all budgets and requirements. If it's Xbox accessories you're after, then our Xbox Series X and Series S accessories guide has a perfectly curated list.

Check out our coverage of the upcoming Memorial Day sales for more recommendations on all things tech - laptops, TVs, headphones, and other categories.