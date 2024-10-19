Has Black Friday come early? Here are 7 gaming laptop deals I'd buy right now

We're still a full month away from Black Friday, but we're already starting to see some incredible gaming laptop deals this week. These deals are so good, in fact, that I've no issues recommending them to our readers looking to get their shopping done early.

For example, over at Best Buy right now, you can get this superb RTX 4060-equipped MSI Cyborg 14 for $799 (was $1,099) - the cheapest price I've seen yet for this machine. While the 14-inch form factor of this particular model might not be to everyone's taste (gaming laptops are usually 15+ inches), this is a great choice for a portable machine that still has plenty of power under the hood.

It's not the only great gaming laptop deal that's available this week, however. If you're interested, you can find a full list of this week's best options from Best Buy, Amazon, Dell, and Newegg just below. All four of these retailers have exceptional deals right now, which quite frankly, I wasn't expecting this far out from Black Friday.

Gaming laptop deals ahead of Black Friday

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $799 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS

Graphics card: RTX 3050

RAM: 12GB

SSD: 512GB SSD If you're really on a budget, right now the cheapest I would go is this Lenovo LOQ at Best Buy. It's got a decent price cut and the combination of an RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 chipset are going to set you up nicely if you're happy with modest performance. This machine comes with 12GB of RAM too, which is a little rare on laptops these days, but should provide a nice boost to performance right out the box without needing to upgrade immediately.

Recommended MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This is just a fabulous gaming laptop deal from Best Buy - Black Friday quality, in fact. Right now, you can get this 14-inch MSI Cyborg with a massive $300 off, which easily makes it one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen to feature an RTX 4060 graphics card. On top of that, you also get a superb 13th gen Intel Core i7 and enough RAM to get you great performance right out the box. Highly recommended.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $899.99 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD We're blessed with incredible value RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals this week - case in point, this heavily discounted Dell G15 at the official Dell Store. Combining a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset, this one will have no issues with running the latest games at 1080p resolution. Overall - a stunning deal, and one that's only slightly held back by its rather smallish solid state drive. Note that this one has been $50 cheaper before but it's still a great choice at $899.

MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $949.99 at Newegg

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Another absolutely solid upper mid-range laptop, this MSI Thin A15 is a great choice thanks to its pairing of an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 9 chipset. The processor in particular is one of the latest on the market right now and plenty of powerful for 1080p gaming in combination with the RTX 4060. In fact, it's also a great choice for content creation and every-day use too thanks to its outright power.

Acer Nitro 16: was $1,199.99 now $1,049 at Newegg

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals have steadily been getting cheaper over the past few months but this Acer Nitro 16 is close to the cheapest we've ever seen. Overall, this is a fair price to pay for a machine with such a powerful graphics card, although you do miss out on a really big storage drive and the model itself isn't super high-end design-wise. Still, for raw power, this one is a great choice and more than enough to power external monitors with decent performance.

Great value MSI Katana 15: was $1,599.99 now $1,139 at Amazon

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD A rare example of an exceptional gaming laptop deal at Amazon - this MSI Katana 15 is currently one of the cheapest machines on the market to feature a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. Overall, It's not a super-cheap machine but this MSI is great value considering you get a high-end RTX 4070 GPU, a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure. These are superb specs and more than enough to play a considerable library of games at maximum graphical settings.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,499.99 now $1,299 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7- 8945HS

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB We're getting into pricier territory with this MSI Katana 15 at Best Buy but it's easily one of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market currently. Not only do you get a really recent Ryzen 7 chipset here, but the 1TB SSD is extremely handy to have right out the box. Of course, it's the RTX 4070 that's going to do all the heavy lifting here but the other components are nice-to-haves for sure.

