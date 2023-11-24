Gaming laptops don't need to cost an arm and a leg with these premium Black Friday deals for $1,000 and under

Finding great Black Friday gaming laptop deals during the big event is hard enough, but trying to find premium gaming laptop Black Friday deals that can handle the best PC games on maxed-out settings is even harder. Luckily, there are plenty of them you can take advantage of at Amazon, all for the incredibly low price of around $1,000 and under.

If you're looking for great deals, the standout ones include the MSI Thin GF63on sale for $799.99 on Amazon and the Acer Nitro 5 (2023) on sale for $999.99 on Amazon. But all of the listed ones sport excellent specs that will let you play any AAA title on high to max settings with little issue.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best gaming laptops and best thin and light gaming laptops but didn't have the funds before, take advantage of these sales while the going is still good.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023): was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 on Amazon

This is another great deal for an RTX 4060-equipped gaming laptop. This one also comes with a current-gen Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512TB of storage, all for less than $1,100. Plus the 16-inch display rocks a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is great for most gamers and ensures smooth gameplay.

Acer Nitro 5: was $799 now $599.99 on Amazon

With the solid RTX 3050 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Black Friday sales.

MSI Thin GF63: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop equipped with a current-gen GPU, there are very few models that offer it at this excellent pricing. You get a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD of storage.

Acer Nitro 5 (2023): was $1,299.99 now $999.99 on Amazon

With the excellent RTX 4060 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and creative tasks: A Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD of storage, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop on Black Friday.

