Gaming laptops don't need to cost an arm and a leg with these premium Black Friday deals for $1,000 and under
Black Friday deals strike gold with premium gaming laptops
Finding great Black Friday gaming laptop deals during the big event is hard enough, but trying to find premium gaming laptop Black Friday deals that can handle the best PC games on maxed-out settings is even harder. Luckily, there are plenty of them you can take advantage of at Amazon, all for the incredibly low price of around $1,000 and under.
• Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon
If you're looking for great deals, the standout ones include the MSI Thin GF63on sale for $799.99 on Amazon and the Acer Nitro 5 (2023) on sale for $999.99 on Amazon. But all of the listed ones sport excellent specs that will let you play any AAA title on high to max settings with little issue.
If you're interested in getting your hands on the best gaming laptops and best thin and light gaming laptops but didn't have the funds before, take advantage of these sales while the going is still good.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023): was
$1,399.99 now $1,099.99 on Amazon
This is another great deal for an RTX 4060-equipped gaming laptop. This one also comes with a current-gen Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512TB of storage, all for less than $1,100. Plus the 16-inch display rocks a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is great for most gamers and ensures smooth gameplay.
Acer Nitro 5: was
$799 now $599.99 on Amazon
With the solid RTX 3050 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Black Friday sales.
MSI Thin GF63: was
$999 now $799.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a gaming laptop equipped with a current-gen GPU, there are very few models that offer it at this excellent pricing. You get a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD of storage.
Acer Nitro 5 (2023): was
$1,299.99 now $999.99 on Amazon
With the excellent RTX 4060 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and creative tasks: A Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD of storage, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop on Black Friday.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More gaming laptop deals
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
See more of the best Black Friday Apple deals and shop for more bargains in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow
By Rob Dwiar