Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2023: early sales from Alienware, HP and more

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are starting early as we all pivot into one of the last major holiday shopping days of the year, and there are some fantastic bargains to be had if you're in the market for a portable gaming machine for the PC gamer in your life.

Cyber Monday deals have always been a great way to save money on expensive items like the best gaming laptops, and with Black Friday gaming laptop deals stretching into the weekend, these early Cyber Monday savings on everything from Razer Blade 14 models to more budget-friendly MSI and Asus gaming laptops are the perfect way to close out your holiday shopping spree.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - Under $600

HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a super-cheap gaming laptop for basic games, this is worth investigating. The $250 price cut is certainly eye-catching, and while the specs aren't amazing - the RTX 2050 GPU in particular is quite old and under-powered these days, for kids looking for their first gaming laptop to play Minecraft and other games that aren't too demanding, this price isn't bad at all.

HP Victus 15: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

For budget-minded gamers, this is a truly excellent deal as you'll get a gaming laptop with solid specs that can handle any PC game for under $600. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $699 now $585 at Walmart

Cheap gaming laptops can be a little iffy but we're thoroughly impressed with this MSI GF63 in the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. Not only does it feature an absolutely rock-bottom price for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card, but it also comes complete with a full 16GB kit of RAM. An Intel Core i5-11400H chipset and 512GB SSD round out the specs here for a decent starter machine for 1080p gaming.

Acer Nitro 5: was $799 now $599.99 on Amazon

With the solid RTX 3050 GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer balances a very low price and great components, making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Cyber Monday sales.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - Under $1,000

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

This laptop was already a great price at under $1,000, but this markdown makes it even better. You get a respectable 516GB of hard drive, 8GB of fully upgradable RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. For less than $700 you're getting a great laptop that can handle most PC games at high settings – although as with any gaming laptop, the battery life has room for improvement.

HP Omen: was $1250 now $799 at Best Buy

This clearance sale from Best Buy sees the price of the HP Omen gaming laptop shaved by a mammoth $450, without any corners cut. You get a super fast RTX 4050 GPU, a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The screen is a larger-than-usual 16.1-inch 1080p model with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth graphics. It’s a great all-rounder machine for anyone looking to do a bit of coding or programming outside of gaming.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. While it's not at the very cutting edge of components or overall design, you're getting almost unbeatable bang for the buck here with this Asus thanks for a healthy $300 discount at Best Buy.

MSI Sword: was $1,099 now $999.99 at Walmart

One of my preferred deals on this early Cyber Monday sales list is yet another MSI gaming laptop. The Sword adopts a cool white and blue finish and punches well above its price tag. With a Core i7 GPU, an RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it is seriously good value for money. Its elegant design makes this gaming laptop a great choice for a work device.

MSI Thin GF63: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop equipped with a current-gen GPU, there are very few models that offer it at this excellent pricing. You get a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD of storage.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $799 at Newegg

This MSI Delta at Newegg is an older machine now, but it's still great - and it's basically half-price right now. Inside, it features exclusively last-gen AMD components, but they aren't the entry-level stuff, they're actually mid to upper range and still more than capable of outputting some fantastic performance at 1080p. The only downside we can think of with this machine is that the RX 6700M will lag behind with Ray-Tracing performance versus the equivalent Nvidia graphics card.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Cyber Monday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution. Recommended.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022): was $1,199.99 now $997 at Amazon

Asus has great quality gaming laptops and this model from last year is now under $900. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. This model can handle any PC game at high settings with no issues, including AAA titles.

MSI GE Series: was $1,599 now $999.99 at Walmart

Equipped with an Intel Core i7 12700H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage, this gaming laptop has the perfect specs to handle any PC game at high settings. Coupled with $550 of savings that make it affordable and you have a top-notch deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $1,049 now $749.99 at Walmart

This is absolutely the cheapest option for a 4000-series GPU gaming laptop, and it comes with some excellent specs that ensure you can max out settings on any AAA PC game. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage

Acer Nitro 5: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Newegg

This is an excellent deal for those wanting a current-gen gaming laptop with a 4000-series GPU, specifically the RTX 4050. It also features an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Newegg

This is another great deal for an RTX 4050-equipped gaming laptop. This one also comes with a current-gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage, all for less than $900. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Gigabyte G6 KF: was $1,099.99 now $949.99 at Newegg

A pricier option current-gen option but one that comes with even better specs including an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8: was $1,099.99 now $719.99 at Newegg

This is a solid laptop with great performance thanks to its great specs including an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Though the RAM is a bit low for current AAA titles. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - Premium

Razer Blade 14: was $3,499.99 now $1,799 on Amazon

If you're in the market for a thin and light gaming laptop with a superb display of 165Hz refresh rate, and great specs that can handle any AAA game, then this is the laptop for you. We even gave it a four and a half out of five stars in our review, singing its praises. And right now the major drawback is much better thanks to the discount.

Razer Blade 15: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 on Amazon

A slightly larger form factor than the 14 but a no less impressive display with a 165Hz refresh rate that handles 1080p and 1440p gaming like a champ, as well as great specs that guarantee excellent PC gaming performance. Our review even gave it a four and a half out of five stars pleased with nearly every aspect of it.

Razer Blade 17: now $1,799.99 on Amazon

For those wanting a desktop replacement gaming laptop, this one sports some top-tier performance coupled with some of the quietest fans around, an amazing keyboard, and an excellent display. We even gave it a four and a half out of five stars, which shows how much we loved it.

MSI GP Series: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Walmart

This gaming laptop is one of the cheapest options equipped with a high-end 4000-series graphics card, which not only allows you to max out settings but also has ray tracing and any other features enabled. This excellent deal comes with an Intel Core i9 12900H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Alienware m18: was $2,549.99 now $1,999.99 at Lenovo

An absolute beast of a performance machine, this model comes with a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. It also features a display with an insane 480Hz refresh rate and incredible CherryMX mechanical keys. If you want to save a bit more money, Dell is offering a version with slightly weaker specs for $1,849.99.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - Under £800

MSI GF63 Thin: now £599 at Currys

An amazing deal for a gaming laptop that offers some solid specs for under £1,000. It comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. You'll be able to play any PC game at medium settings, which is perfect for the vast majority of gamers.