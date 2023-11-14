Black Friday deals bring these Razer Blade gaming laptops down to some of the lowest prices ever
These Razer Blades are at an excellent price point right now
The 2023 Black Friday deals event is already underway, and we've been seeing tons of excellent sales with tons of deals that slash prices on gaming tech like accessories, components, PCs, and laptops. Currently, there are some great deals on the Razer Blade line of gaming laptops, specifically the 14, 15, and 17.
• Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon
The Razer Blade 14 is on sale for $1,802.02, the Razer Blade 15 for $1,999.99, and the Razer Blade 17 also for $1,999.99, all on Amazon.
These are some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen. You can snag yourself some of the best gaming laptops on the market for up to 49%, which are all amazing discounts for what you're getting. The specs are all excellent, with high-end GPUs and CPUs from last year that can handle the best PC games without any issues.
Even better, each Razer Blade laptop features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage, which are perfect for performance and downloading tons of games on your laptop, respectively. If you've been wanting a top-tier gaming laptop, snag any of these deals, which for the Razer Blade 14 and 15 are at the lowest prices ever right now.
Black Friday deals: Razer Blade gaming laptops
Razer Blade 14: was
$3,499.99 now $1,802.02 on Amazon
If you're in the market for a thin and light gaming laptop with a superb display of 165Hz refresh rate, and great specs that can handle any AAA game, then this is the laptop for you. We even gave it a four and a half out of five stars in our review, singing its praises. And right now the major drawback is much better thanks to the discount.
Razer Blade 15: was
$3,299.99 now $1,999.99 on Amazon
A slightly larger form factor than the 14 but a no less impressive display with a 165Hz refresh rate that handles 1080p and 1440p gaming like a champ, as well as great specs that guarantee excellent PC gaming performance. Our review even gave it a four and a half out of five stars pleased with nearly every aspect of it.
Razer Blade 17: now $1,999.99 on Amazon
For those wanting a desktop replacement gaming laptop, this one sports some top-tier performance coupled with some of the quietest fans around, an amazing keyboard, and an excellent display. We even gave it a four and a half out of five stars, which shows how much we loved it.
More Razer Blade deals
You can also see more laptop offers with our best laptop deals and best cheap gaming laptop deals that are happening now, and look forward to discounts at the Amazon Black Friday deals event.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
