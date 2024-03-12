Apple's iMac could get a touchscreen makeover like the Microsoft Surface Studio

Though Apple has long since rejected the idea of a touchscreen for its iMac, new information hints that the tech giant might be considering backtracking on its stance.

An updated patent application (reported on by 9to5Mac ) that was first filed in 2023 revealed an iMac design with a pivoting stand. The reasoning behind the patent is that such a stand would be much easier to transport around as well as take up less space. However, looking at the images for the iMac brings up some familiar design choices.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple doesn’t normally make it a habit of reusing designs for its patents, especially ones that are so well known by now. So there’s a strong possibility that the company could be disguising a touchscreen iMac, which would be similar to the Microsoft Surface Studio. It would also make sense from a competitive standpoint, as Apple would be taking on a rival by offering a product that clearly has generated plenty of interest.

Not to mention that it would be a boon for artists, who are one of Apple’s top customers since its line of desktop PCs and laptops are perfect for creative work and video editing. And this would be an excellent opportunity to insert itself into the touchscreen desktop PC market and take it over, as Microsoft hasn’t put out a Microsoft Surface Studio since 2020.

Apple should reconsider its touchscreen stance

Back in 2016, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller boldly stated that the concept of a touchscreen iMac wouldn’t work: “Can you imagine a 27-inch iMac where you have to reach over the air to try to touch and do things? That becomes absurd.”

However, he also stated that Apple has been experimenting with the idea, with Schiller admitting the company worked on touchscreen Macs "a number of times over the years." It seems that whatever resulted from said experimentation soured the tech giant’s opinion of such technology.

But that was in 2016 and touchscreen technology has only improved by leaps and bounds since then. If Apple isn’t already testing it out, it’s high time to get back into the swing of things and test out iMac touchscreens again. Hopefully, this updated patent turns out to be a step in the right direction.