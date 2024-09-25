You’ll soon be able to use Meta’s Imagine to generate images in Facebook and Instagram

Meta AI’s Imagine features are coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can generate images right in your Facebook feed, Instagram Stories, or profile pictures.

Announced alongside a whole host of Meta AI updates including a new voice mode at Meta Connect 2024, Meta AI’s Imagine tools are set to take over your most beloved social media platforms. Straight from Instagram and Facebook, you’ll be able to generate an image of anything you can imagine (see what I did there?) and then share it with your friends.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Meta AI will suggest captions for your Stories on Facebook and Instagram, allowing you to completely generate posts with the power of Imagine.

Meta AI has more to offer

(Image credit: Meta)

Image generation isn’t the only new AI feature coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, however. New AI theme generation for your Messenger and Instagram DMs will allow you to create a personalized look for your apps with just the tap of a button.

And that’s not all, Meta is also testing AI-generated content in your Facebook and Instagram feeds where you’ll see images created by Meta AI just for you, which the company says is curated based on your interests and current trends.

Meta is going all in on AI across its social media platforms with loads of AI-powered features coming across the next few months. With so many new quality-of-life improvements across Facebook and Instagram, such as an AI translation tool, currently in testing, that will allow you to watch Reels filmed in other languages with ease, there’s lots to get excited about.

The competition is heating up for the best AI image generators, so we’re excited to see where Imagine built into FaceBook compares to some of the heavy hitters such as MidJourney, Adobe FireFly, and even Image Playground when it launches on Apple devices later this year.

