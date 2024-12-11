Reddit to add new AI tool to get you the information you actually want

New Reddit Answers tool will search Reddit for the answer you want

It produces a summary of the information on Reddit

The feature is in testing right now and US-only

Reddit is full of great information, at least if you can find it. Now, the forum is testing an AI solution to dig up the actual information you are seeking in the depths of its threads. The new Reddit Answers tool, hinted at earlier this year, sorts through all those posts for you, filtering out any irrelevancy (or personal digression) in the way of what you’re looking for.

Reddit Answers has a simple premise: You ask Reddit a question, and Reddit Answers digs through relevant posts and threads to give you curated responses. No more clicking through page after page of search results—just the insights, recommendations, and entertaining banter you’re actually looking for.

Say, for instance, you’re planning a trip to Tokyo and want the best local food spots. Instead of scrolling through endless threads or posting a question and waiting hours for replies, you ask Reddit Answers, “What are the best hidden food gems in Tokyo?” The AI pulls together summaries from threads where people have already debated this topic, giving you a bite-sized collection of recommendations, complete with links to the original threads for deeper exploration. Whether you want ramen joints hidden in alleys, quirky cafes, or sushi spots only the locals know, Reddit Answers helps you zero in on what you need.

Or maybe you’re staring at a long row of wood and nail options at the hardware store because you believe you can build a backyard deck on your own. Instead of sifting through conflicting opinions, Reddit Answers might serve up a summary of tips from r/HomeImprovement, like which materials to use, what mistakes to avoid, and links to step-by-step guides posted by fellow DIYers.

Reddit AI

Of course, if the summaries only whet your appetite, you can get more in-depth. A quick round-up explaining why a particular movie from the ‘90s is having a resurgence in popularity is nice, but if you want to see all of the arguments, jokes, and debates that led to that conclusion, you can jump to the end of the original thread. It’s like getting a highlight reel before deciding if you want to binge the whole series.

Reddit Answers is only in testing right now and limited to the U.S. and in English. The company has plans for a wider rollout if the testing goes well. Reddit Answers also fits with Reddit’s broader push to integrate AI across its services. Earlier this year, Reddit announced a partnership with OpenAI, allowing the AI powerhouse to train its models using Reddit’s vast ocean of posts and comments.

Combining AI and the content on Reddit makes sense since AI can be quite good at collecting information but not always great for people looking for specifics, especially on less active threads. But, with AI summaries and guidance, you might find a lot more people leaning on the Reddit community for advice on everything from their personal lives to what electronics to buy, the source of a weird noise in your car, or even just which website always has the best insight into new AI tools being released for you to find those answers (hint: you're already there).