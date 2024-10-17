How to give your favorite pictures and videos an AI-written soundtrack

You don't need to write the perfect prompt to get Suno’s AI song creator to write your music anymore. The company has introduced a new feature called Suno Scenes that will produce songs based on photos and videos. The AI essentially writes a soundtrack to accompany the visuals, and Suno is confident that its AI grasps how to create appropriate tunes for a picture or video.

Suno Scenes leverages its AI to make custom music fitting for the visuals you upload, much like it does with text prompts, matching the music to the content provided. It's a more sophisticated version of how Apple and Google pick music to go with the random slideshows they stitch together from your photos and videos. The difference is that each musical accompaniment from Suno is brand new rather than pulled from the catalogs used by Apple and Google.

You need the Suno app on iOS to access the new feature, though the company is working on adding it to the Android app as well. After opening the Suno app, you can pull up Suno Scenes through its camera mode. Then, just take a photo or video, and Suno’s AI will complement the result with a song.

See the Sound

"Whether it's a stunning landscape, a candid selfie, or a quick video of your daily adventures, Suno Scenes takes your favorite photos and videos and creates a unique song," Suno explained in a blog post . "We know that every moment tells a story, and we know many of you love telling stories through your camera. Suno Scenes allows many more creators around the world to inspire new types of Suno songs through captured memories and visual content. Suno Scenes makes it more delightful than ever to create shareable content, allowing you to showcase your creativity in new, exciting ways."

Suno Scenes adds another layer to the AI music platform, possibly giving it an edge in an increasingly crowded field. As Suno faces rivals like Tad.AI , Udio, Boomy, and others, it will want to have a way to differentiate itself. That's the origin of many of its recent developments. For instance, Suno recently debuted a genre remixer called Covers that reinterprets your songs in various new musical styles. The same goes for the mobile app where these new features appear.

As short-form content continues to dominate platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, features like Suno Scenes could give users a new way to differentiate their content with custom soundtracks. That's especially true with YouTube's new tool, which can remove copyrighted music from your video without taking it down completely. Of course, this doesn't make the ongoing lawsuits Suno and other AI music platforms face from major music labels for copyright infringement any less fraught.

