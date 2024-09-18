This AI can remake a song in any genre you like

Suno doesn't just produce AI-crafted songs anymore; it can also revamp them into new styles. The company has released a new feature called Covers that reinterprets your songs in new genres, almost like a photo filter or asking ChatGPT to mimic an author's style, but for audio. Currently in beta, the feature transforms audio inputs, whether it's you singing in the shower or produced tracks, into multiple musical forms while preserving the original melody.

The idea is to keep the essence of the original track, just with a new stylistic interpretation. To create a cover, you can select a song from your library and then choose the "Cover Song" option from the menu. The AI will process your track into the style you select.

One fun addition is that you can rework an existing song and add lyrics fitting the new genre to a track without any vocals. While the AI automatically generates lyrics that fit the new style, Suno does say it's better if you tweak the lyrics to make sure they make sense. You can hear a bit of how it works in the video below and via this playlist.

"We know that music is personal, and Covers give you the tools to explore even more ways to connect with your music," Suno explained in a blog post. "Whether you're experimenting with genre-crossing remixes, adding vocals to an instrumental, or simply curious about how your track might sound in a different context, Covers opens up a world of possibilities."

Turning acoustic sessions into country hits with Covers 🤠 @MichaelCarychao What have you covered so far? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ynVvbBj3reSeptember 16, 2024

Reimagine the music you love with Covers! Covers can transform anything, from a simple voice recording to a fully-produced track, into an entirely new style all while preserving the original melody that’s uniquely yours. Our newest feature, now available in early-access beta,… pic.twitter.com/B8JzBReJreSeptember 12, 2024

Sound Ideas

Suno's Covers feature arrives at a time when AI is increasingly being used to democratize creative processes. AI tools are becoming more sophisticated, enabling users to engage with creative mediums like music, art, and writing in new and innovative ways. For musicians and producers, Covers could serve as a way to try out different arrangements and styles for their work or show how their songs might sound in different genres without having to recreate them manually.

The Covers feature fits Suno's ongoing addition of new features and access. Suno has had a deal with Microsoft to offer a plugin for Suno's text-to-music tool for Microsoft Copilot for nearly a year and recently released a mobile app, despite some legal clouds on the horizon. The company and other AI music generators like Udio are currently facing lawsuits from major music labels for copyright infringement. There are also larger questions about whether using existing music as training data for AI models is legal.

The Covers feature is available to Suno Pro and Suno Premier subscribers. Those subscribers get 200 free cover generations to start experimenting with the tool, after which each new cover generation costs ten credits, much like the cost of making a whole new song.

