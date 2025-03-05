AI slop is taking over the internet and I've had enough of it

Every time I open Facebook – which admittedly isn’t often these days – I’m met with a dreamy, fairytale-like image from accounts called things like “Nature is amazing”. A very elaborate castle nestled in Scottish woodlands or ruins of temples submerged in crystal-clear water. For a split second, I wonder – wait, is that real? Then, on closer inspection I realize, of course, it’s AI slop.

The comments are always a mess. Some people confidently declare, “It’s AI!”, while others insist, “No, it’s real.” The strangest responses, though, are the ones that acknowledge it’s fake but don’t seem to care: “It’s AI, but it’s still beautiful. I hope to visit one day.”

I can’t even begin to unpack the impressive mental gymnastics needed to justify why fake is fine going on there. So instead, let’s talk about AI slop – what it is, why it exists, and whether we should be worried about it.

What is AI slop – and why does it exist?

AI slop is a term used to describe AI-generated content that’s pointless, lazy, misleading, or just really, really bad – think of it as the spam of the AI age. It’s showing up everywhere as AI tools become more accessible.

Anyone can generate AI slop, but it tends to show up where it serves a specific purpose. Sometimes, it’s designed to mislead, whether through fake viral images, AI-written clickbait, or content that pretends to be real.

Other times, it’s used to drive traffic, with social media accounts and forums churning out AI-generated posts purely for engagement. Then there’s the SEO game – entire websites built from low-effort AI content, designed not to inform but to manipulate search rankings. And sometimes, AI slop exists for no real reason at all – simply because people can make it, they do.

Why is AI slop so bad? Often, it comes down to rushed, shaky foundations and little to no human oversight. AI tools are only as good as the instructions they’re given. If someone doesn’t know how to craft a solid prompt – or simply rushes through it – the result is often generic, inaccurate, bizarre, or all three at once. The problem escalates when AI is automated at scale, with companies mass-producing content with zero quality control

And the issue doesn’t stop there. AI models are increasingly being trained on AI-generated data, creating a feedback loop of bad content. If an AI system is fed mislabelled, low-quality, or biased data, its outputs will reflect that. Over time, it gets worse – AI slop creating more AI slop.

What’s more, we need to remember that most large language models (LLMs) aren’t designed to be truth machines – they’re built to mimic human speech patterns. And that’s where the real problem begins.

But the thing is, AI-generated content wouldn’t spread so easily if platforms actually wanted to stop it. However, instead of cracking down, some of the worst offenders seem to be embracing it.

A simple solution could be to penalize AI-generated spam by limiting its reach on a platform like Facebook. But that’s not happening – at least, not yet. In many cases, platforms benefit from the engagement AI slop brings.

According to Fortune, Mark Zuckerberg said: “I think we’re going to add a whole new category of content which is AI generated or AI summarized content, or existing content pulled together by AI in some way.”

No talk of better moderation. Just an open invitation for more of it.

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Should we be worried about the rise of AI slop?

It’s not always easy to tell AI-generated content from the real thing. Sometimes, it’s obvious – a hand with nine fingers or writing so bizarre it’s laugh-out-loud funny. But as AI becomes more sophisticated, the differences are getting harder to spot, and that’s a problem for all sorts of reasons.

AI hallucinates, generating information that sounds convincing but isn’t real. And when something sounds realistic, it’s harder to separate fact from fiction. This is especially true in certain contexts. If an AI-generated image appears in an offensive tweet, people tend to scrutinize it. But when that same AI image is posted on a Facebook page about dreamy travel destinations, it’s far more likely to be taken at face value. The same goes for AI-generated news or content that looks authoritative – if something appears credible, we’re less likely to question it.

And if we lose the ability to tell what’s real and what’s fake, we’ve got a serious problem. We’re already seeing the effects of online mis- and disinformation playing out in real time. AI slop doesn’t just mislead – it erodes trust in information itself. And once that trust is gone, how does it change the way we interact with the internet?

At its worst, it could lead to total distrust in everything. The rise of AI-generated journalism and an increasing reliance on inaccurate sources only adds to the problem. Even if we could perfectly separate AI slop from human-created content, the sheer volume of junk clogging up the internet – flooding search results, drowning out quality information – is a disaster in itself.

Then there’s the environmental cost. AI-generated content requires huge computing power, consuming energy at an alarming rate. When AI is used for genuinely useful tasks, that trade-off might make sense. But are we really willing to burn through resources just to churn out endless low-quality junk?

And finally, there’s the AI training loop. Think about it: AI learns from internet data. But if the internet is increasingly flooded with AI-generated junk, then future AI models will be trained on slop, producing even sloppier results. We’re already knee-deep in the slop – and it’s rising.

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

How to spot AI slop

AI-generated junk isn’t new – fake and misleading content has always existed – but as AI improves, spotting it is becoming harder. Luckily, there are telltale signs.

One of the biggest giveaways is visual… oddness. AI-generated images and videos often have an uncanny, slightly off quality, with strange blending, distorted hands, or backgrounds that don’t quite make sense. These imperfections might not always be obvious at first glance, but they tend to reveal themselves the longer you look.

With AI-written text, the red flags are different. The language often feels vague, overly generic, or packed with buzzwords, lacking the depth or nuance you’d expect from human writing. Sometimes, there are weird logic jumps – sentences that sound fine individually but don’t quite connect when you read them together. Repetition is another clue, as AI models tend to rephrase the same idea in slightly different ways rather than offering fresh insight.

Another key step is checking the source. Does the content come from a trusted news outlet or a reputable creator, or is it from a random viral account with no clear authorship? If something seems off, looking for additional sources or cross-referencing with credible websites can help confirm whether it’s real.

And if you use AI yourself, responsibility matters. Writing thoughtful prompts, fact-checking results, and using AI as a tool to refine rather than replace human creativity can help prevent the spread of low-quality, misleading content. Double-checking information, being wary of AI hallucinations, and critically assessing what you put into the world are essential steps. Because at the end of the day, no one wants to be a slop farmer.

Rewind the clock

Some people will always use new tech in ways that suck – and AI slop is proof. We can’t rewind the clock and undo how easy AI tools are to access (though some would argue we should). Instead, rather than feeling powerless, we need to get better at identifying slop – and, hopefully, build better tools to counteract it.

Unfortunately, social media companies don’t seem interested in helping. But companies like Google and OpenAI at least say they’re working on ways to better detect AI spam and produce safer, more useful responses. Which sounds good, but unless things change soon, we’ll be wading through AI slop forever.