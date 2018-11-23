The TLC 65-inch Roku TV is only $398 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 is finally here, and the savings don't disappoint! Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are slashing prices on top products in every department.
If you're not sure where to start this Black Friday, fear not. We've gone through all the Black Friday Ads to show you the deals that matter most - starting with the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV.
Walmart has the TCL 65-inch Roku TV on sale for only $398. That's a $100 discount and a fantastic deal on a 65-inch TV with Roku.
TCL 65-inch Class 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
$498 $398 at Walmart
If you're looking for a big-screen TV with smart capabilities built in, then the TLC 4K Roku TV is a great option. Grab the TV while supplies last at Walmart for only $398.View Deal
You'll also find deals on Amazon Devices, headphones, kitchen appliances & more.
Shop our best Black Friday deals below.
Top Black Friday Deals: Live
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $24.00 at Amazon
The newest Echo Dot is 52% off and only $24 at Amazon.View Deal
Google Home Mini
$49 $25 at Walmart
Get the Google Home Mini for only $25. That's 50% off the original price for this best-selling smart home speaker.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3
$379 $299 at Amazon
Amazon has the Apple Watch on sale for $299. That's $80 off and the best price we've seen for this smart watch. Grab this deal before it's gone.View Deal
23andMe DNA Test Kit
$199 $99 at Amazon
The best-selling 23andMe DNA Kit is currently on sale for $99 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've seen for this genetic testing kit. View Deal
Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Power Electric Toothbrush
$119.94 $79.99 at Amazon
The top-rated Oral-B Electric Toothbrush in on sale for $79.99 at Amazon. That's $40 off the list price and the lowest price we've seen for this SmartSeries Toothbrush.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$149 $99 at Walmart
Get the Bose SoundSport Headphones for ony $99 at Walmart. That's a $50 discount for these top-rated wireless headphones.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 4K HDR streaming stick is $15 off today at Amazon. View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$400 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Amazon. A great price for a 50-inch 4K TV, this Amazon Choice Fire TV allows you to stream of channels, movies and apps.View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
$249 $179 at Walmart
The best-selling Nest Thermostat is on sale at Walmart for $179. That's a $70 discount for this smart thermostat that saves up to 15% on heating and cooling bills. View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet:
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Get the adult version of Amazon's 10-inch tablet with a $50 discount this Black Friday season.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $139
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $139 this Black Friday. That's a $110 discount if you were to buy each device separately. View Deal
Furbo Dog Camera
$249 $134.99 at Amazon
The Furbo Dog Camera allows you to monitor your pet from your smartphone. The dog camera is currently on sale for $134.99 at Amazon. View Deal
Logitech Harmony Smart Control Remote $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Use the Harmony Smart Remote to control all your entertainment devices. The Logitech Harmony is on sale for $44.99 at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for this smart remote.View Deal
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
$399.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Use the Shark ION Robot app to clean your floors from anywhere. The Shark R85 Robot Vacuum is on sale for only $199.99 at Amazon. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this robot vacuum. View Deal
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
$199 $99 at Amazon
The best-selling Anova Precision Cooker lets you master the hottest cooking trend, sous vide. It's currently on sale for only $99 at Amazon.View Deal
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$99.95 $59 at Amazon
Amazon has the popular Instant Pot Duo on sale for $59. That's the lowest price we've seen for this 6-quart pressure cooker. View Deal