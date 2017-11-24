The best TV deals for Black Friday

The cut-price TV has become something of an icon around Black Friday, and with scenes of in-store stampedes and fights over enormous boxes playing on our screens every year, it's little wonder.

But you can cast that image from your mind, because getting a great deal on a TV on Black Friday weekend doesn't have to be so stressful. In fact, with our round-up of the retailers offering the lowest prices on ultra-HD and smart TVs, as well as some more standard models, it couldn't be simpler. Keep reading below for our pick of the stores exhibiting the very best deals.

The best TV deals on Black Friday 2017

TV deals from Amazon

Amazon have, unsurprisingly, come up with a great value selection of TV deals for Black Friday 2017, including models from Samsung, Sony and LG. This Sony XBR55X900E 55-inch TV is smart enough for streaming and boasts a 4K Ultra HD display, now for under $1,000. View Deal

Television and video deals from Jet

Among Jet's many Black Friday offers on television and video tech is a selection of savings on Samsung products, with a range of smart TVs considerably reduced. This curved QLED smart TV is down from $2,197 to $1,797, an immense saving if you're looking to invest in the newest technology.

Television deals from eBay

eBay have handily put all of their tech deals in one place for Black Friday, a great excuse to shop around. Their TV deals are definitely where it's at though, including an almost half-price saving on this 43" LG UHD Smart LED TV. At just $299, it's a phenomenal price for an ultra-HD smart TV, and comes with a useful 6ft HDMI cable.

Deals on LG TVs from BuyDig

BuyDig have narrowed down their TV deals to big brands LG and Sony this Black Friday, and this 86" 4K Smart HDR LED TV has to be our favorite offering right now. If you want a really enormous TV, we doubt there'll be a better time to buy, as this model has an incredible $3,000 off list price, sitting currently at $4,996.