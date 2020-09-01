Target Black Friday 2020 deals: the sales season begins

The best Target Black Friday deals of 2020 are waiting in the wings, with discounts on TVs, iPads, game consoles, kitchen appliances and the Apple Watch to name a few items that often land in our Target online shopping cart.

We actually expect Target's Black Friday deals to launch in the weeks leading up to the Black Friday 2020 date of November 27, so start looking for sales on November 1 in their weekly flyers and ads. If you're in a hurry, there are plenty of back to school deals you can shop right now at Target.

Based on previous years, Target is sure to offer some of the best Black Friday deals of any major retailer – online or in-store. To give you a sense of the discounts we expect for Black Friday 2020 , we've assembled some previous years' deals right on this page. Plan ahead to score fantastic savings on a number of best-selling items and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

To help you sort through the maze of deals, we've rounded up the best Black Friday offers of years past and divided them into categories.

Target is known for some of the lowest prices on iPads, 4K TVs, fitness watches, and home appliances, to list a few; like other big box stores, Target's deals cover a wide range of products for fun and help around the house.

Some of these Black Friday deals expired earlier than others, so pay attention to how long discounts are good for – not all of them last through the end of Cyber Monday. Also keep in mind that orders over $35 net you free shipping on thousands of eligible items – and unlike Amazon and Walmart Plus, this requires no membership fee paid upfront.

Shop the best of Target's Black Friday sale below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top Black Friday deals.

The best Target Black Friday deals las year

We're keeping score. Here you'll find Target Black Friday deals of past years to give you an idea of what discounts to expect from the big box store.

What's on sale? The short answer is: everything – or at least every category has a big discount you shouldn't miss, from electronics to video games to appliances to kitchen goods.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $229.99 at Target

This was the absolute lowest price we'd ever seen on a 2019 iPad, with the 32GB model coming in just under $230 this Black Friday weekend (although it was actually after the Friday itself). You could pick it up in Gold or Space Grey and enjoy all the latest features for less.

iPad Mini 4 128GB: $399 $249 at Target

While we didn't get a new iPad Mini this year, you can pick up the most-updated model with a hefty discount. Pick up a 128GB iPad Mini 4 for $249 with a deal running from November 23 to 25.

iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card w/ activation

While the deal isn't so sweet for older iPhone models, you can still get a $150 gift card when picking up last year's (still powerful) iPhone X, an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus if you sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. View Deal

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card w/ activation

While this isn't quite money off the list price, you can get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. And hey, you can put that gift card toward other deals at Target.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for $299 – a $359 value

Target appears to be planning a significant Nintendo Switch console bundle that will include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe pre-loaded for the same price as the console alone, starting on November 22.

