Black Friday Apple deals are live: 35 best sales on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Happy Black Friday everyone! Looking for some discounts on highly reviewed Apple products? You're not alone - and we've rounded up all of today's best Apple Black Friday deals into one handy list right here for both our US and UK readers.

We've actually had good Apple Black Friday deals for around a week now since most of the big retailers started their retail events early. If you're just joining us today, however, then don't worry as most of the best deals are still available, give or take a few exceptions.

Today's best Apple Black Friday deals include lowest-ever prices on the latest AirPods, old favorites like the MacBook Air M1, and even a few surprises like the first-ever discount on the brand new MacBook Pro M3 model (it's still not cheap, we warn you). Everything's been laid out in easy to navigate sections, so feel free to skip on ahead to the category that's most relevant to your needs.

As a side note, Apple has its 'Apple Store Shopping Event' running through November 27th. This Black Friday event in-all-but-name offers gift cards of up to $200 with Apple gear - although you'll find much better upfront discounts elsewhere. Because of this, we've focused our Black Friday deals coverage on other retailers, although we'd still recommend Apple if you're happy with a gift card.

Best Black Friday Apple deals in the US

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

Cheapest AirPods: If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $79.99. Right now, this is the best cheap AirPods deal but we're still $10 away from Walmart's record-low price from last week (which sold out). Still, this deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

Record low price: This is the lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro 2 by $20 – albeit on the Lightning-connected model, which is being sold off cheap now that the new USB-C version is out. They sound great, they're full of smart features, and they've never been cheaper thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, which has the earbuds down to $169.99.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Amazon

And, for those who want the latest model AirPods, Amazon has also posted a decent price cut on the third generation model - a match for the record low. These buds are a good choice if you want some Pods that look pro but don't mind skipping out on the noise cancellation. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Black Friday Apple deals: Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon just dropped the smartwatch down to a new record-low price of $329 for Black Friday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Note, some colors have already sold out so we wouldn't hang around if you're interested!

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Eying up that Apple Watch 8 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice and right now it's at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Black Friday Apple deals: iPhones

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline Black Friday deal is here and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves so this is a significant addition to the host of already-awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Here we go folks - this is our favorite trade-in rebate available right now on Verizon. While the maximum saving of $1,000 off is nothing new on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro, Verizon is currently letting you hand over any iPhone model to achieve that maximum rebate. That means you can potentially hand over an old beater and get a shiny new Phone 15 Pro in return - plus, the free Apple Watch and iPad that we've already outlined above. Note, this promo is only eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan (upgraders can get up to $830 off).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

Black Friday Apple deals: iPads

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's Black Friday deals, Best Buyhas the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249. We're technically $20 off the record-low that Amazon was featuring the other day but unfortunately that retailer sold out of stock pretty quickly. While it's not the speediest tablet, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in today's early Black Friday Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life. Note, to get your full saving you'll need to tick the box on the product page that says "apply coupon".

Black Friday Apple deals: MacBooks

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air 15 M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

Price cut: If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 right now - a match for the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life. You need to apply a voucher (included on the page) to get the full discount.

MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the recent MacBook Air M2 for a saving of $150 right now, though it was at $899 last week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, so you'll still be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is available for close to its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full ask as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion at just $50 more. Still, we loved this premium Apple laptop in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at B&H

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there.

Black Friday Apple deals: Other

Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $82 at Amazon

Once again, Black Friday has once again given a rare discount on the Apple Pencil 2, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out pretty quickly. This is actually the lowest price we've ever seen the Apple Pencil 2 on Amazon, so it's a great one to take advantage of.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $79 - the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

Black Friday Apple deals in the UK: AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

Amazon has kicked off its Apple Black Friday deals with the lowest price yet on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2, with a price that smashes the previous record low by £20. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

The cheapest AirPods you'll find in Amazon's Black Friday Apple deals are the 2nd-gen AirPods. This particular deal isn't anything new - it's a price we've seen several times this year but it is technically a match for the record-low. If you're looking for a decent pair of buds with outstanding connectivity, decent sound, and don't mind missing out on the noise cancellation, then these are a good pick-up at this price.

Black Friday Apple deals in the UK: Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS was £429.00 now £339 at Amazon

Here we go folks - an exceptional price on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. This one has only been cheaper on one previous rare occasion (£7 less, and for one day) so this is a great Black Friday deal. If you're looking for the latest model, then we'd highly recommend the Series 8. It's got ECG, temperature sensor, crash detection, fall detection, and all the improved workout functionalities of this year's watchOS10.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 40mm): was £249 now £199 at John Lewis

We're big fans of the latest Apple Watch SE here at TechRadar and right now you can snag one at its lowest-ever price at John Lewis. Although you're missing advanced features like the always-on display and ECG we'd still recommend the SE for most users. You'll want to hurry, however, as only the silver colour is left in stock as of writing.

Black Friday Apple deals in the UK: iPhones

iPhone 14: was £699 now £649 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a record-high £50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 ahead of Black Friday, but this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is down to just £549 at Amazon right now) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, Amazon's device-only price is a good one, and if you do want this phone on a device-plus-plan deal, then O2 is offering up to £108 off several plans for Black Friday.

iPhone 13: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, both Amazon and Apple have cut the upfront cost of the still-great iPhone 13 by over £100 – but Amazon's £151 discount is the superior offer of the two. The 128GB model was already reduced by £100 following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind skipping out on a few of the latest features. Incidentally, while Amazon's price is better than Apple's, the latter operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further pounds off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

iPhone SE (2022): was £499 now £429 at Argos

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, then this iPhone SE (2022) deal at Argos could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just £429 at Argos right now, which is a better price than you'll find at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.