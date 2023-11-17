Apple launches its Black Friday sales event, but these deals already beat it

The Apple Black Friday deals are starting to pop up ahead of the big shopping event – and just like previous years, Apple itself has teased its own 'Apple Store Shopping Event', which starts on November 24 but offers gifts cards on select products rather than discounts.

Apple's event will run from November 24 through to the end of November 27 (in other words, Black Friday to Cyber Monday) and right now all we have is a preview of the gift card offers (see table below), rather than an exhaustive list.

Still, that's enough to give us an idea of what potential deals are in store – and overall, they're unlikely to beat the best Black Friday deals on Apple gear that you'll be able to find from retailers.

First, because Apple is only offering gifts cards on your next purchase, rather than discounts, they're only really a saving if you know you're going to buy something else from Apple in the near future (for example, an accessory for your new Mac).

Also, Apple has omitted some of its best (and most recent) launches from its list of qualifying products for its shopping event. For example, the 'up to $75 / £60 gift card' on select iPhones doesn't include the iPhone 15 series. Fortunately, you can find discounts on Apple's latest models in our Black Friday iPhone deals guide

The 9th-gen iPad 10.2 (2021) doesn't qualify for the 'up to $100 / £80 gift card' offered on other iPads, which could have made it a real bargain. Fortunately, you can still pick up that 9th-gen iPad for only $249 from Amazon (even if it's still stubbornly sat at the slightly less impressive £319 on Amazon UK).

Here's the list of all the Apple Store Shopping Event gift cards so far – and further down you can see the best early Black Friday Apple deals we've unearthed, too.

Apple Store Shopping Event deals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Gift card Models iPhone Up to $75 / £60 gift card iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE Mac Up to $200 / £160 gift card MacBook Air, Mac mini iPad Up to $100 / £80 gift card iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th gen), iPad mini Watch $50 / £40 gift card Watch Series 9, Watch SE AirPods Up to $75 / £60 gift card AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods Max Apple TV Up to $50 / £40 gift card Apple TV 4K HomePod Up to $50 / £40 gift card HomePod Beats Up to $50 / £40 gift card Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex Accessories Up to $50 / £40 gift card Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio

Best Apple Black Friday deals so far (US)

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): was $429.99 now $379 at Walmart

New record-low price: We didn't expect to see such a big discount on the Watch 9 so soon, given it only came out in October. But this $50 price cut sees it fall to its lowest price so far, and one that may not be bettered in the Black Friday sales. The Series 9 brings a more powerful chip, brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. With Apple's new double-tap feature also on board to give you hands-free controls, it's one of the best smartwatches we've tested.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped the price of Apple's latest AirPods back down the level they were at last week – which is only $10 off their record low. Check out our Apple AirPods 3 review to our full verdict on them, but we called them 'a big step up from their predecessors' and a 'worthy upgrade' if you have older AirPods.

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One with a device at Verizon

If you're looking to get a new iPhone and Apple TV, then you're unlikely to find a better deal than this from Verizon. For every iPhone 15 series purchase, the carrier is offering a a free Apple TV 4K and six months of the Apple One subscription. You can also combine this promotion with the various trade-ins and other deals that it's currently offering.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

This 9th-gen iPad doesn't qualify for Apple's Shopping Event gift cards, but fortunately this excellent deal has brought it down to a record-low price of $249. If you mainly need a table for browsing, streaming movies and some light work, then this 10.2-inch iPad is a fine choice – particularly with today's $80 discount.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air 15 M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

This hefty 19% discount on the new MacBook Air M2 sees it match the lowest price we've seen for it. To get the full discount, just apply the voucher that's included on the page. The 2023 MacBook Air combines a 15.3-inch liquid retina display with Apple's powerful M2 chip and an impressive 18 hours of battery life.

Best Apple Black Friday deals so far (UK)

iPhone 12: was £549 now £449 at John Lewis

This John Lewis deal takes the iPhone 12 down a price that's lower than Amazon – in fact, we've never seen it cheaper at the retailer. Right now, the white, red and blue colors are the only ones available at this price. But if you want a different one, then Very is currently offering the same deal.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was £1,699 now £1,569 at Amazon

It's only been out a few weeks, but Amazon has already cut £130 from the price of the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model. Considering the Pro range isn't included in Apple's Shopping Event gift vouchers, that's very good news indeed. This model has the base M3 chip, which is still more than enough for most tasks unless you're looking for more memory.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

While there's now a newer M2 Air, this M1 model is still a great option that's more than powerful enough for everyday tasks – and it's a particularly good choice at this price. While it has been £24 cheaper before, it's still a great deal considering its impressive battery life and performance. Our MacBook Air M1 review called it a 'game-changer' and that's still the case if you need a great-value MacBook.

