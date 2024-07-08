The excellent Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is now cheaper than ever

When you're thinking about buying an outdoor Bluetooth speaker, you want something that combines the best audio technology with an ultra-rugged design for on-the-go listening just about anywhere. That's exactly what the Bose SoundLink Flex achieves and it's now on sale at Amazon for $99 (was $149) - its lowest price ever.

The speaker sets itself apart from most of the best Bluetooth speakers by featuring the company's PositionIQ technology, which adjusts the speaker's sound profile based on its orientation to deliver balanced audio. Getting an intelligent speaker like this for under $100 in the early Amazon Prime Day deals is a steal, especially from a big-name brand like Bose.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Flex deal

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has decided to slash the price of the Chilled Lilac case only. Whether you like the colour or not, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer.

Our four-star Bose SoundLink Flex review says that the speaker has a "full-range and periodically expressive sound". That's exactly what you want to hear when you're looking for a speaker with great sound quality. It can also be paired with a second Bose speaker to offer left-right playback via Stereo Mode.

The SoundLink Flex is designed for outdoor use and features an IP67 rating for protection from water, dirt, and dust. Anyone firing up the BBQ or organising a children's party will have everything they need from this speaker.

Bose is regularly featured on our list of best Bluetooth speakers and we've been impressed in the past by the Bose SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Mini II. The IP67 rating makes this device waterproof but if you're interested in other options, check out our best waterproof speaker guide for more inspiration.

