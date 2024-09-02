Enjoy booming audio for less with a 20% discount on the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon

With Labor Day sales in full swing, some excellent deals are happening right now. For instance, if you want to improve the sound quality of music while at home, you can buy the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon for $359 (was $449).

The $90 saving brings the Sonos Move 2 down to its lowest price since June and its second lowest price this year. It’s been cheaper at $336 but that feels like a rare fluke to us, so this 20% saving is well worth taking advantage of as it's still pretty rare.

Sonos is a name that consistently features when seeking out one of the best Bluetooth speakers and the Sonos Move 2 is no different in terms of high-end quality. It’s one of the better Bluetooth speaker deals around at the moment.

Today's best Sonos deal

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

In typical Sonos style, the Sonos Move 2 looks great, and it's now $90 off for Labor Day. Designed to be placed on your countertop or taken on your travels, its acoustic architecture replaces the original Move’s single tweeter with two so you get a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage. That leads to crisp audio and details, while Alexa support, Apple Airplay 2, and easy-to-use touch controls make this a versatile little speaker. Its 24-hour battery life and IP56 water resistance means you can use it pretty much anywhere, so it’s very practical.

In our Sonos Move 2 review, we described the speaker as offering “big sound for an equally big price”. Fortunately, a sale means it’s a touch more affordable than before while still boasting huge sound for the size. It delivers an “energetic yet refined sound” while “equally balancing punchy bass with refined classical instruments”.

It sounds great so it’s perfect for using at home or taking out with you. It’s not quite as easy to hold as some of the best party speakers but it’s still possible to carry around with you.

Even on sale, the Sonos Move 2 isn’t one of the cheapest wireless speakers to pick from, but it’s a good entry point for anyone keen to discover why Sonos is so highly rated.

There are a lot of other Sonos deals out there and many cost more than this. You may wish to consider one of the Amazon Echo deals going on too if you want something more budget-friendly.