3 top-rated Bluetooth speakers to look for during this year's Memorial Day sales

We're always keeping an eye on deals to help you save big on our best-rated tech products and with Memorial Day sales already starting to show up, there's plenty of great savings to be had across a range of popular Bluetooth speakers.

But the world of Bluetooth speakers is big, making it hard to choose just one from the many, especially considering leading brands like JBL and Sony have several in their range. To help decide which one is best to pick, I've picked out three of our best Bluetooth speakers to keep an eye out for.

JBL Flip 6

(Image credit: TechRadar)

JBL speakers often tend to get discounts during sales events and I suspect this Memorial Day won't be any different. We've already spotted early deals for the JBL Clip 4, slashing its price from $79.95 to $49.95 on Amazon, and while the fantastic Flip 6 hasn't yet seen a price cut, if it does then I wouldn't wait to snap it up.

The JBL Flip 6 is a simple and straightforward speaker that sounds great and won't easily break if you accidentally drop it. Despite being originally launched in March 2022, it still holds up today among the competition in the mid-range speaker space and remains JBL's flagship Flip model in the range.

The main reason for this is due to it seeing regular discounts from its $129.95 launch price. During last year's Black Friday sales, it dropped down to a record-low price of just $89 on Amazon, so we'd advise looking out for a similar price cut to ensure you get the best deal this Memorial Day.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 regularly features in our roundup of Bluetooth speaker deals and this year is no different. As our top budget recommendation, it offers the best value that you can find for under $100.

While its official price has risen over the years, you can find it discounted from $80 to $60 on Amazon in an early Memorial Day deal – although this saving looks to only be available for the black and blue models, with the red color priced at a slightly higher $62.99.

Not only does the Stormbox Micro 2 sound great but it also offers great features like the ability to charge your phone, which is not something we regularly find among Bluetooth speakers. It's also built to last with a tough dust and water resistance rating.

Sonos Roam

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Sonos Roam is by far the best all-rounder when it comes to getting great sound, features, design and value. However, it first launched in 2021, has since seen a cheaper version released without mics called the Roam SL and is now likely to be replaced by an upgraded model if these Sonos Roam 2 rumors are true.

Because of all these factors, I suspect there's a high chance it might see a discount in the sales. The last big savings we spotted were in the Black Friday sales last year, when it reached a record low price of $134 at Sonos.

For a speaker that offers incredible sound quality, a rugged waterproof design and a long list of features, such as top connectivity options with Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi, automatic device switching and a top control app, there's no wonder the Roam has won our TechRadar Choice Awards two-years in a row.

