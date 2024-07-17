Run! Sony's iconic WH-1000XM4 just plummeted to £149, their lowest ever price!

We're well into the second day of Amazon Prime Day and time is of the essence, so we'll get straight to it: the iconic Sony WH-1000XM4 (still some of the best headphones you can buy today) are now the cheapest they've ever been! Thanks to Amazon's sale extravaganza, you can now get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for just £149.99 (was £350).

This very heavy discount brings them right down into the sub-£150 bracket – a place they've never been before. Recently, their 'regular' price plateaued at the £220 mark, and the cheapest they had been was £179, so this really is something else. Did I mention it applies to all three finishes too?

The iconic XM4 just jumped right to the top of my Amazon Prime Day headphone deals roundup – I mean come on, they're a modern classic! And more than that, we're not sure how long they'll still be around, so don't miss out on this deal!

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £149.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped another £30 lower than their lowest-ever price at Amazon pre Prime Day. They went to £179.99 on the first day of Prime and (look!) they're even lower as the event progresses. They may be slightly older cans but they're iconic – and with this all-new lowest-seen discount, they’re impossible to resist. In all honesty, there’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5, so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, a wealth of essential features and they fold up for easier transport.

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review praises their noise cancellation and sound quality, but time is often the bigger test. And it's another huge success story, because we all know that they went straight to the top of our best noise-cancelling headphones list not long after their 2020 release, and they've stayed there ever since despite younger, pluckier contenders (including options from Sony itself).

Real talk: I prefer the sturdier build and look of the WH-1000XM4 compared to the WH-1000XM5 – and I like that they fold for easier portability. They're emphatically the best Sony headphones around for me (and believe me, the competition is fierce), although if you're on the market for other Sony headphones or earbuds deals, see my dedicated Prime Day Sony headphones roundup.

Again, we're into the second day of Amazon Prime Day and (I don't want to stress you out but) we're not sure how long this deal can possibly last. I know what I'm doing as soon as I finish writing this…

