Q Acoustics' Alexa-powered hi-fi amp will go right over your head

With Home Theater Week in full swing, it's a good time for Q Acoustics to launch an interesting new amplifier – and this one is designed to be heard, not seen (unless you count the Alexa light ring around it). That's because the new Q Acoustics E300A is made to live in your ceiling, where it can drive speakers in the same – or in multiple – rooms within your home.

The flush-fit amp is just 125mm x 125mm wide and comes with multiple connections: RJ45 Ethernet; a mini TOSLINK supporting audio up to 24-bit/96kHz from your TV; 3.5mm stereo; Wi-Fi; and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2.0, Amazon Music including its multi-room incarnation and Tidal Connect – and you can stream from a laptop, phone or tablet too via Bluetooth 5.2.

The E300A comes with an IR remote but it's really intended to be a voice-controlled device with Alexa controlling not just your music but the rest of your smart home too.

Will it make your home sound good? If the success of the company's Q Acoustics M40 HD wireless speakers are anything to go on, yes, yes it will.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Q Acoustics E300A: specifications and price

As you can see from the photo, it's not a bad-looking thing, and it's very small – although it does need a fairly deep cavity immediately above it to make room for those connectors. The unit weighs 1.2kg and it's rated for 60-minute fire, BS EN 1365-2 and BS EN 1363-1 to comply with the appropriate home regulations. It's designed for a 100-240V AC input.

The E300A has been made with Q Acoustics' own ceiling- and wall-mounted speakers in mind, although it can drive pretty much anything: the Class D amp puts out 2 x 25W (2 x 50W peak) at 6 ohms and was designed with either two or four speakers in mind. Frequency response is 20Hz to 20kHz.

In the box you'll find the E300A itself along with its remote, two 4m lengths of speaker cable, a UK and a UK power cord (both of which are 1.3m), the power supply and a cutout template for the installer. There's also two speaker plugs and an Optical Mini TOSLINK adapter.

The E300A is available to order now from Q Acoustics and costs £599 / €749 in the UK and in Europe (so around $789 or AU$1,170, although these prices are unofficial); the firm also offers some bundles that include Q Acoustics speakers too. A US launch is planned for early 2025.

