I couldn't resist this Black Friday deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, so I bought them
Five star headphones at a record-low price? Yes please
A few Black Fridays have passed (three to be precise) where I have looked at Black Friday deals and debated whether or not to replace my current headphones, which have served me so well I've never taken the plunge – until now.
After scrolling through all the Black Friday headphone deals on offer for 2023, I came across an incredible deal for the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones in the special edition 'copper black' finish (with chic metallic accents on the earcups and branding) for an incredible $249.95 at Amazon in the US and a ridiculously cheap £219.99 at Amazon in the UK.
Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser Momentum 4 deal
Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition Copper Black color): was
$399.95 now $249.95 at Amazon
Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent. Now, for a whopping $150 off, you can get fantastic active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at this level. If you're after the white or black colors, they're also on offer, just not as cheap as these.
Sennheiser Momentum 4(Special Edition Copper Black color): was
£349 now £219.99 at Amazon
Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans which we rated five-star in our review, are superb. You can get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. If you're after the white or black colors, they're also on offer (for £239), but just not as cheap as these.
Sennheiser often finds itself among the best headphones and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are no exception, featuring within the above buying guide as the 'best premium headphones'. But thanks to this Black Friday deal, these premium headphones just got a much less premium price.
In our five-star review of the Momentum 4, we said that they had a "full-bodied, zealous, expansive sound". But you're not just getting a bold, deeply textured sound. You're also getting extremely effective noise cancellation and although the design is somewhat minimalist, it's also carefully considered (although we have to admit there are better looking headphones out there).
They also come with extensive features such as touch and swipe controls for controlling playback, increasing and minimizing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) strength and more.
Simply put, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are brilliant and this is one excellent deal. However, if they're not quite your thing, we have more fantastic deals down below on other headphones.
