I couldn't resist this Black Friday deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, so I bought them

A few Black Fridays have passed (three to be precise) where I have looked at Black Friday deals and debated whether or not to replace my current headphones, which have served me so well I've never taken the plunge – until now.

After scrolling through all the Black Friday headphone deals on offer for 2023, I came across an incredible deal for the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones in the special edition 'copper black' finish (with chic metallic accents on the earcups and branding) for an incredible $249.95 at Amazon in the US and a ridiculously cheap £219.99 at Amazon in the UK.

Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser Momentum 4 deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition Copper Black color): was $399.95 now $249.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent. Now, for a whopping $150 off, you can get fantastic active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at this level. If you're after the white or black colors, they're also on offer, just not as cheap as these.

Sennheiser Momentum 4(Special Edition Copper Black color): was £349 now £219.99 at Amazon

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans which we rated five-star in our review, are superb. You can get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. If you're after the white or black colors, they're also on offer (for £239), but just not as cheap as these.

Sennheiser often finds itself among the best headphones and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are no exception, featuring within the above buying guide as the 'best premium headphones'. But thanks to this Black Friday deal, these premium headphones just got a much less premium price.

In our five-star review of the Momentum 4, we said that they had a "full-bodied, zealous, expansive sound". But you're not just getting a bold, deeply textured sound. You're also getting extremely effective noise cancellation and although the design is somewhat minimalist, it's also carefully considered (although we have to admit there are better looking headphones out there).

They also come with extensive features such as touch and swipe controls for controlling playback, increasing and minimizing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) strength and more.

Simply put, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are brilliant and this is one excellent deal. However, if they're not quite your thing, we have more fantastic deals down below on other headphones.

More Black Friday headphone deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $98 at Amazon

These are great-sounding, comfortable, long-lasting, noise-cancelling headphones for the price – and this 35%-off saving is the cheapest they've ever been! In our review, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. You won't find better quality under $100, in our experience.

More Black Friday headphone deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.99 at Amazon

This is their lowest price yet – which dropped on November 16! Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119 now £79.99 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, and we'd be surprised if they get any cheaper.

