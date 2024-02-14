Bose's best new headphones and earbuds tumble to a record-low price at Amazon

Both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds come fully recommended by TechRadar as some of the best audio tech you can buy today. I rate the manufacturer highly, too, having loved my old QuietComfort IIs and the QuietComfort 45s I now own. And now's your chance to pick up either of Bose's newest gear for their lowest price yet in this year's Presidents' Day sales.

These offers are available over at Amazon, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $379 (was $429) or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 (was $299). These are still expensive items, but at the lowest prices they've ever been, they are well worth it for the serious audiophile as they are two of the best pairs of premium headphones or earbuds available today.

In our very positive Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review, we said they were simply the best at delivering top sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort but only dropped marks when it came to battery life. As for our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we settled on four stars, praising the impressive immersive audio and industry-leading noise-canceling tech in the wireless buds.

So, whether you're a fan of over-ear or prefer some discreet earbuds, these are two top options that you should strongly consider while they're down to a record-low price.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These brand-new headphones are incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance, and expansiveness – and they have the strongest noise cancellation we've ever heard, too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity, and more. Sure, they're a pricey pair, but we think they're worth it, especially after this $50 discount that drops them to a record-low price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

Prefer in-ears? Bose's latest QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also down to their cheapest price yet at Amazon. They offer excellent immersive audio and some of the best noise-cancellation we've experienced in earbuds. Obviously, there are many cheaper options out there, but when it comes to quality and performance these can't be beaten, so snap them up if you want the best for less.

