All I want for Christmas is a good in-ear headphones deal – and Sennheiser IE 600 is the one

Look, we've got guides for the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for great holiday and Christmas gift ideas. I've also personally curated a gift guide containing the 9 best earbuds you can currently buy…

But maybe you want something high-end – something able to deliver the best audio quality the human ear can hear. Maybe you want some of the best wired headphones on the market and, although we went with the IE 600's more affordable sibling within that guide (the Sennheiser IE 300), having spent some time with the step-up IE 600 model and even had custom ear-tips made for them, I need you to know that for the right person, these in-ear monitors are fantastic.

And now, the deal! The Sennheiser IE 600 are now just $499.95 (was $699.95) at Audio46 – a huge $200 saving on earbuds that only launched in March 2022!

Sennheiser IE 600: was $699.95 now $499.95 at Audio46

Although the retailer lists these IEMs alongside an MSRP of $799.95 (so a whopping 37% off, or $300), they've been available for $699.95 for a little while now – and if you head to Amazon, you can get them for $599.95. But this?! This is over $65 cheaper than they've ever been (for clarity, in July Amazon briefly listed them for $566, but that deal is no more). They're fashioned from a metal called ZR01 amorphous zirconium. Sounds premium, right? That's because it is – it's the same metal used for the drilling head of NASA's Mars Rover.

Again, the Sennheiser IE 600 sit in-between the company's Sennheiser IE 300 and the Sennheiser IE 900 audiophile-grade, TechRadar-recommended wired earbuds.

Regular readers may have followed my quest earlier in the year to jump aboard Sennheiser's trial custom ear tip scheme (which involved a wild trip to High End Munich to get my auricles 3D mapped inside and out). The in-ears I used to test those beautiful little lozenges was the product on offer here and I have to tell you, they are excellent value at this money.

Arguably my favorite wired earbuds at the moment are the superlative Campfire Audio Solaris Stellar Horizon, and it's those levels of detail, clarity, agility and insight you'll get from these now much cheaper Sennheiser IEMs.

Oh, and those Custom Comfort Tips I was talking about? It seems you can now order a set from Sennheiser in some regions, for €165 (around $180), so you could even put that saving to good use…

More Holiday sales US