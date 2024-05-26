9 best headphones deals in the Memorial Day sales - Sony, Bose, and AirPods from $89

There are headphone deals aplenty in this weekend's Memorial Day sales, so I've picked out only the top offers on some of our highest-rated and well-reviewed favorites from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

My number one pick from all of the deals this holiday are the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for $248 (was $348). Now, these have been $20 cheaper before, but this is still a fantastic price for the best headphones we've tested. We'd still pick them over the newer XM5 as they are better value-for-money and the upgrades are minimal.

If it's earbuds you're after, the standout is these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at Best Buy for $189 (was $279). This equals the record-low price for what we call the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy today, thanks to the top-quality ANC, comfortable fit, and respectable battery life.

Check out the rest of my top picks below, including more headphones and earbuds from Bose, Sony, and Apple.

9 best Memorial Day headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

While it's not a record-low price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale at Amazon right now for Memorial Day. These headphones have been $20 cheaper in the past so there may be an opportunity to save even more later in the year during Prime Day or Black Friday. Still, if you don't want to wait around then this is a fine deal for some top headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra have never got cheaper than $379 and we rarely see them discounted at all. The $50 price cut is a delight given the quality of the headphones with fantastically crisp Spatial Audio, and active noise cancellation that is unrivalled. The deal extends to all color choices including black, sandstone, and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. That's $10 above the record low we saw on Black Friday and earlier this week, but still an excellent saving. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality? You can pick up these standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones instead while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise-cancelation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $449.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy for under $200 in the Memorial Day sales. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the latest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.