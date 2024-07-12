Sony's top noise-cancelling earbuds are down to nearly their lowest price at Walmart – who needs Prime Day?

Looking for great-sounding, comfortable, smart, premium wireless earbuds – but maybe without quite such a premium price? The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are now $235 at Walmart (was $299.99), which is only $5 more than the cheapest we've ever seen them.

With 4 out of 5 stars, our Sony WF-1000XM5 review found these incredible small earbuds to have "100% bona fide Sony quality" sound, and come with LDAC hi-res audio support, the company's top-tier DSEE upscaler to make low-quality tracks (looking at you, Spotify!) sound better, and adaptive noise cancellation that adjusts based on your location. The battery life is strong too, making them perfect to use when out and about.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds: was $299.99 now $235 at Walmart

Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now greatly reduced – in fact, this deal makes them only $5 more than they've ever been (having briefly dropped to $229.99 during Black Friday last year). The built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to interact with and enables users to listen to any track they want without having to jump on their phones. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review), but they still deliver great results. This price applies to the silver model, but the black version is only $4 more.

With tech to rival the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the planet, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a great deal at $235. When these buds launched, they came with a higher price than their predecessors, which meant that we weren't quite as keen on them as previous models, in a world of hotter competition than ever – but a price drop solves that! Great Sony sound is delivered masterfully, they're super-sleek, and the app makes it easy to tweak how they work to your liking.

Sony's new sound processing is much more powerful than before, and does more advanced ANC while actually extending battery life, so you can now get eight hours for the earbuds, and 24 hours total in the case. A three-minute quick charge provides an hour of playtime, too.

It's possible that they'll fall back to the $229 price we once saw them for when Amazon Prime Day arrives, but this is so close and is a sure thing, so you should definitely consider jumping on it.

If you prefer over-ear headphones, be sure to check out Sony's WH-1000XM5 for their lowest-ever price of $319 at Walmart too!

