Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro drop to a record-low price with this cashback deal at Currys

Did you miss out on the Cyber Monday deals earlier this week? Don’t worry, there’s still time to save, especially if you’re looking for some new earbuds. Right now, one big highlight is this limited-time cashback deal that drops the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Currys to £149 (was £219).

To get that discount, you need to claim the £70 cashback within 30 days of purchase via the Samsung cashback site, but that’s plenty of time to make your request. The offer is live until December 22 so this could end up being a good last-minute gift idea if you can’t decide on something.

The £70 saving is particularly nice for the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro as they feature in our look at the best earbuds. Ideal for Samsung users, the earbuds are lightweight while boasting strong sound quality and great noise cancellation.

Today’s best Samsung earbuds deal

£70 Cashback Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £149 at Currys You can claim £70 cashback after purchase to get the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro for a record-low price. With all the essentials you need, these are the earbuds to pair with your Samsung phone. There’s AI-powered ANC, instant translations, and a quick voice memo if you do. For everyone else, there’s still great sound quality, active noise cancellation, and support for hi-res 24-bit audio. They’re comfy too with a battery life of five hours suiting most needs.

Our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review gives the earbuds a very respectable four out of five stars. We described them as offering “great-sounding audio quality, top-notch ANC and a premium, though derivative, design”. The eartips are a little tricky to remove but far from a daily issue, and the price tag is hefty but that’s not a problem when they’re on sale. Quite simply, these are some of the best wireless earbuds around – especially if you have a Samsung phone.

That isn’t to say that everyone else doesn’t benefit from them as the Samsung Galaxy-exclusive features aren’t exactly dealbreakers but it’s something worth considering. iPhone owners should look elsewhere (hello, AirPods) but all Android users will be more than happy with the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

They’re some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around. Our review explains that “the audio on offer here is among some of the best we've ever heard from a pair of wireless buds and what some would consider an optimal sound signature”.

As always, there are other headphone deals around which may suit you better. In particular, if you have an iPhone, we can’t stress enough how you need to check out the AirPods deals going on.