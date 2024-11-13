I love the Apple AirPods and they’re only $94 in Walmart's huge early Black Friday sale

It’s that time of year when early Black Friday deals are really heating up. One such example is Walmart's early sale where you can get the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $94 (was $169). These were my favorite earphones for a long time until I decided to upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2, but they remain earbuds that are regularly used within my household.

While the AirPods 4 are out now (and pretty great), the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen remain some of the best AirPods for anyone on a tight budget. They’re simple to use with one-tap pairing, personalized Spatial Audio, and a bunch of other quality of life features that will enrich your listening experience. This is one of a growing number of Black Friday earbuds deals popping up just in time for the big day.

Today’s best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was $169 now $94 at Walmart For a long time, the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen kept me happy on my daily walks. They offer a comfy fit in your ears with sweat and water resistance. There’s also up to six hours of listening time while dynamic head tracking ensures that music feels like it’s wrapped around you, just like at a concert. They’re ideal go-tos before your exercise routine or commute.

When money is no object you go straight for one of the best true wireless earbuds, but if you still want quality without paying a fortune, the Apple AirPods are a great choice. As our Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) review explains, they offer “impressive Spatial Audio” while being “easy to use” with a “comfortable, subtle design”. You simply pair them and hardly have to think about them again.

There’s no active noise cancellation (check out the best noise-cancelling earbuds for that) but other than that, the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) are near perfect for Apple users at this price. If you have an Android phone though, go elsewhere in your search for the best earbuds as they won't work as well here. These are all about streamlining the experience for iPhone and iPad owners.

There are a lot of different headphone deals out there which also include other AirPods deals if you want something a bit more high-end. It’s hard to fault the Apple AirPods at this price though.