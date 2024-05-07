Huge Apple sale at Amazon UK - AirPods, Apple Watch and Apple Pencil from £69

With a new Apple event on the horizon, there's a rare opportunity to score some big savings on Apple tech right now at Amazon UK. The retailer has slashed prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, and Apple Pencil – as well as a handful of popular Bose earbuds and headphones.

• See all of today's Apple deals at Amazon UK

The top offer I recommend is the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for £199 (was £229). They may have been £10 cheaper once before but this is the next best price we've ever seen and it matches last year's Black Friday offer. Overall, it's a great deal for the latest version of Apple's popular earbuds with USB-C connectivity for easy charging.

You can also find the Apple Watch SE at Amazon for £198 (was £219). It's only the second time this budget-friendly smartwatch has been on sale this year and it matches the previous record-low price so a great time to pick one up.

The Apple Watch SE may not be as advanced as the Apple Watch 9 – which is also on sale for £349 – but it sports all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need. It also supports sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, innovative safety features such as crash detection, and straightforward iPhone connectivity.

Check out more info on these and all the deals from the Apple sale at Amazon UK below.

Apple sale at Amazon UK - the 6 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

This is a repeat of the discount we saw over Black Friday on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was £179 now £159 at Amazon

This week's Apple sale at Amazon has the AirPods 3 discounted to £159 – just £10 than the lowest-ever price. You get a long battery life and convenient wireless charging with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). Audio aficionados will want to pay the extra £40 for the Pro model but these are still excellent everyday buds for iPhone users according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for £99. That matches last year's record-low price and is great value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds as long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case).

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was £299 now £198 at Amazon

At under £200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.

Apple Watch Series 9: was £399 now £349 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is down to within £20 of its previous record-low price at Amazon. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was £79 now £69 at Amazon

Deals on the Apple Pencil are rare so this Amazon UK sale offers a great opportunity to pick up this USB-C version for its cheapest price yet. This model is compatible with most of the latest iPad models and many older generation devices from across the iPad Pro, iPad Air, standard iPad and iPad mini range.

After more Apple deals? Check out our pages on this week's best MacBook deals, best Apple Watch deals, or best iPad deals.