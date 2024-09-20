These top wireless fitness earbuds from Beats have dropped to a record-low price

Not everyone wants pricey Apple AirPods. Oftentimes I'll buy from an Apple competitor who is selling an equally good product but for a fraction of the price. That's the case with the Beats Fit Pro which are on sale at Amazon for $159 (was $199.95).

They were originally released in 2021 as workout-friendly earbuds and are still some of the best options around. The 20% discount brings the buds down to a sub $160 which as one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them.

Today's best Beats Fit Pro deal

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $159 at Amazon

These True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are some of the best on the market and for good reason. They've got the much-respected Apple H1 Headphone Chip, they're compatible with Apple and Android, and they offer six hours of listening time. At $200, you might feel they're a little too pricey, but at under $160, they're a much better deal for a pair of solid fitness earbuds.

The Beats Fit Pro are wireless earbuds that boast strong active noise cancellation so you can stay focused on what you're listening to. With that in mind, audio quality is top-notch and powered by the powerful Apple H1 chip.

In our Beats Fit Pro review, we gave it a solid four out of five stars. We describe them as "a snug-fitting, workout-friendly alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds". They can also be operated hands-free thanks to Siri, an essential feature while working out.

If you're on the lookout for some earbuds, then we've compared all the best options for all budgets. To find out what's best for you, head over to our best earbuds and best wireless earbuds guides. If you'd prefer over-ear then we also have a best headphones guide.