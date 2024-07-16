Forget AirPods – the Sony WF-C700N are better, cheaper, and I even own them myself

You know what? Apple's AirPods can go sit on a comet, as the Prime Day deals have coughed up a fantastic price on the five-star Sony WF-C700N earbuds. Right now, you can head over to Amazon UK and get the Sony WF-C700N for £69, down from £99. Jump over to the land of the free, and you can get the Sony WF-C700N for $88 at Amazon US.

I can personally vouch for these earbuds, as I purchased them last year during a Black Friday sale. And having tried some of the best earbuds and best wireless headphones, I can genuinely say these earbuds are fantastic. I also feel they beat my original AirPods Pro on active noise cancellation, despite being a budget Sony option. Don't belevie me? Then check our our full Sony WF-C700N review.

So yeah, I think this deal is a no-brainer and also happens to be the cheapest we've seen the WF-C700N drop to. Best not delay and snap up these buds today.

The WF-C700N tore up the rule book on what is achievable for this money when they landed in April 2023. Are they still among the best noise-nixing earbuds around? Certainly, our five-star Sony WF-C700N review is irrefutable proof. As long as the lack of higher-res audio support or auto-pause when you remove them doesn't bug you (and at this level that would be a tad churlish) they're an awesome buy – and this is a whole $10 cheaper than we've ever seen them. If they are sold out at Amazon, then you can get the Sony WF-C700N for $89 at Best Buy.

The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially at a price that's £10 cheaper than we've seen them before. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched – especially with a big discount.

If I've not convinced you to go ahead and buy the Sony WF-C700N, then let me champion them further, because I do love these buds. For a start, I think the design is pretty great, letting me get a comfortable fit but still have access to the controls; there's no fiddly stalk sticking out of my ears.

The Sony Headphones app is also reasonably solid for providing access to smart features, if a tad uninspring, but at least you can tune the EQ properly, unlike with AirPods.

But sure, if you don't want to listen to me – more fool you – then go check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals and Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals. Then go read our Prime Day deals 2024 live blog.

