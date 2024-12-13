Christmas arrives early with Fell's gorgeous amp and CD player hi-fi bundle deal

From a UK-based, family-run small business

Save £99 on a combined CD player and amp bundle

Digital music streamer coming soon

In a world of big global brands, it's always great to see small businesses with big ideas. Fell Audio is one of those businesses, a family-owned, family-run operation nestled in the green hills of Cumbria. And right now there's a really sweet deal on the company's newly launched hi-fi hardware, courtesy of Peter Tyson.

There are a few discounts available on bundles including speakers of various kinds, but the one that's caught my eye is £99 off the Fell Disc CD player and the Fell Amp. They're £499 and £599 separately (which makes them around $630/AU$990 and $759/AU$1,188 each, where sold) but in the UK, you can currently get them together for £999 (regularly £1,098).

In all honesty, I'm sold just by looking at the photo, which shows the Fell Disc and the incoming Fell Stream digital streamer: give me a moody grey and black chunk of hi-fi hardware with green illumination and I'm in my happy place. But the Fell devices aren't just about good looks. They have an impressive spec too.

Fell Disc and Fell Amp: key features

The Fell Amp delivers 89W of Class D amplification and routes its optical and coaxial digital inputs through an ESS Sabre ES9018K2M DAC. There are three sets of RCA analogue inputs, a turntable input with integrated MM phono pre-amp and Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming. It's powered by a 170VA toroidal transformer, which Fell says ensures ﬁrm control of the music whilst enabling excellent dynamic range.

I haven't heard this one but there are plenty of reviews online. Stereonet said it's "an object lesson in how to do great-sounding budget hi-fi" and it's "good enough to hold its head up as high as Scafell Pike."

The Fell Disc is a slot-loading CD player with an ESS ES9018K2M DAC for 16-bit to 24-bit audio at up to 96kHz, and it works with CD-R and RW as well as standard CDs. There's an analogue stereo RCA pair as well as digital and coax optical outputs.

The bundle deal and other Fell deals are available from Peter Tyson here.

