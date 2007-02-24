Silverstone TJ07

While covering every base in terms of design and usability the price does leave one gasping for breath

At this price, it bally well should be luxury - you could treat yourself to an Xbox 360 for the price of this component. But price-tag aside, this is one of the loveliest cases yet to descend into our realm, and is about as feature-packed as a chassis can be.

This box screams quality. The finish is a piece of panel-painting perfection, and the moulded shape radiates pleasing modern design. It's also light for its size, as it's almost entirely cast from aluminium. The real treats come when you open the case though. Every edge in the case is either machine-turned or lipped with plastic, which makes it pretty much impossible to cut your hands on.

Every component can be fixed into place using thumbscrews, so you can leave your Philips-head at home. There's also a removable mobo tray, which makes life easier for tweakers like us.

There's attention to detail everywhere, from the polished interior panels, to the floor-mounted, compartmentalised PSU-bay and the way that the internal structure can be dismantled for full access.

On the downside, there's no quickrelease system, which is kind of a shame. The only other niggle is the fact that there's a pair of fans in the ceiling, with no dust-filters in the grilles.

Basically the same sort of setup as the Antec Nine Hundred and a bit more of a dust-attractor than your standard rear-mounted fans, so you'll want to be vigilant about cleaning up the inside. A lovely case overall, but is it worth over 200 beans? We're not so sure.