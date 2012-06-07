XClio Touch 767 review

There's no doubting the big selling point of Xclio's Touch 767 full PC tower case: the seven top-mounted, starship-esque buttons that are mostly dedicated to cooling controls. They dominate the look of the chassis, and are clearly aimed at the performance PC user.

With a single tap of an array of touch buttons you can turn fans on and off, or alter their speed. The top panel also includes the usual USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and audio ports.

Overkill? Perhaps just a little, but it's a funky addition that, accompanied by the large mesh grill panel on the side, makes the Touch 767 distinctive. The likes of the BitFenix Raider will give you fan controls, but are far less flashy. But together with the ridged front design, this panel means the Touch 767 is a case designed to be seen, particularly in a LAN party setting.

Whether it's robust enough to survive the LAN party circuit is one of a few small question marks.

Vital stats

Form factor

- ATX full tower

Motherboard support

- ATX, mATX

Fans

- 1x 120mm (front), 1x 120mm (rear)

Drive bays

- 6x 2.5in/3.5in, 4x 5.25in

Front panel

- 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x eSATA, headphone and mic

New dog, old tricks

What's odd about the Touch 767 is that in the push to provide distinctive new features, XClio has missed one or two tricks inside.

Hard drive installation, for instance, is a little tricky, because the mounting cage points into the case. There are no individual caddies supplied, but you'll have to screw your drives in.

Furthermore, for a case with such a heavy emphasis on cooling, it's disappointing to see only two fans (albeit strong and quiet ones). That said, there is room for a further nine fans. There are two internal fan hubs as well. In our review chassis these had adhesive on the back, but one had fallen away in transit.

One more grumble: why go with one USB 3.0 port on the front panel and two USB 2.0? Even Corsair's budget Carbide 300R has a pair of USB 3.0 connectors, and rightly so.

Still, the positives outweigh the negatives. It's a light steel case, and a thoughtfully designed one. As always, rubberised grommets help with cabling, and there's enough room underneath the motherboard tray to keep wires tucked away.

There are five further rubber grommets on the rear of the case to support water hoses, although one of these arrived with a USB lead threaded through to connect the front panel ports. A Velcro strip is provided to hold the PSU in place.

Airflow around the case is excellent, and Xclio has chosen some good quality and quiet fans. In fact, if the Touch 767 is on your shopping list, then you may want to invest an extra £20 and get the Touch 787, which comes with 10 more fans than this cheaper model.

The decent amount of space inside the case means there's enough room to tinker with your build. It also affords strong airflow, and quietly too. Still, for a case with such futuristic aspirations on the outside, the preference for USB 2.0 and screw-fittings means things are a little too retro inside.