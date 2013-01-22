Philips Brilliance AMVA LCD review

What sets the new Philips Brilliance AMVA monitor apart is its feature set. As well as HDMI and DVI, there is a VGA port as well as a full-size DisplayPort. Then there's a built-in webcam that connects to your Mac via USB, and you also get three USB 2.0 ports.

Then there's the 90-degree pivot as well as PowerSensor technology, so when you're no longer in front of your display, it dims to reduce power consumption.

Such inspired thinking doesn't extend to the casing, which looks too office-like for us. We also hated the ancient-looking on-screen menu.

Brightness is superb, though there is a slight graininess to the display. Graphics look clean and crisp despite this.

This is a 1080p Full HD monitor rather than a Retina-class display - the Apple Thunderbolt display is 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, remember, though at the best part of three times the price it's a steep cost to pay. Both displays have the same 178-degree viewing angle.

There are better value 27-inch LED-backlit monitors available from the likes of ViewSonic, but if you are drawn in by the extra features such as the USB hub (especially for a MacBook Air) and are prepared to pay the money, you won't be disappointed with your choice.