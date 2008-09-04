TomTom Go 730 Trafﬁc review

The TomTom Go 730 is a feature-packed sat nav device.

It's a lot thinner than previous TomTom products, helping it to slip easily into pockets, and the rubber ﬁnish is tactile and hardwearing.

All functions are carried out using the 4.3-inch touchscreen, with a single hardware button. The large screen offers plenty of space for the Go 730's clear and easy to read maps, with details such as the time and GPS signal strength displayed at the bottom of the display.

Speedy device



The menus will be familiar to existing TomTom owners, with pages split into six large icons. It's easy to use, even for those with no previous experience, although it's a shame there is no hardware button to adjust the volume.

Destinations can be entered by address, postcode or Points of Interest, and the onscreen buttons are large and responsive. Numbers are found on a separate page, so you'll have to ﬂick between the two when entering postcodes.

The 730 was quick to locate satellites when we turned it on, using the latest SiRF Star III GPS chip. Signal strength remained constant throughout, only struggling in heavily built-up areas.

Lane guidance



Mapping is provided by TeleAtlas and comprises 31 European countries. The TomTom has a number of features that set it apart from rivals, including an excellent lane guidance system. In addition to telling you which direction you should be heading in when approaching roundabouts and slip-roads, the TomTom highlights which lane you should be in.

Features include TomTom's IQ Routes technology – which uses average speeds of trafﬁc to pick the fastest routes. TMC is built in, informing you of congested roads and allowing you to take alternate routes. You'll be able to use the 730 as a hands-free kit, thanks to Bluetooth, and Voice Address Input lets you easily select your destination.

The TomTom Go 730 is an excellent sat-nav overall, proving easy to use, accurate and good value for money.