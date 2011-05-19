Panasonic TX-P50G30B review

Panasonic has had such success with its 3D plasma TVs over the last year that it's a wonder the TX-P50G30B even exists.

But while a high-end, 50-inch plasma TV that holds no truck with the third dimension is unlikely to get tech-heads salivating, it should still appeal to those convinced that the current 3D craze is just a passing fad.

The TX-P50G30B is the most highly specified 2D TV in Panasonic's stable, and is the biggest of its G series screens; the 42-inch TX-P42G30B is the option for those with smaller living rooms. Below it in the Panasonic hierarchy are the S, U and C series plasmas; above it sits the all-3D VT range that houses the brand's flagship sets, such as the TX-P46VT20B.

There are also 3D G series screens - indeed, buyers would be forgiven for believing that this is just the 2D version of the TX-P50GT30B - but the latter does feature a few more niceties than the 3D engine, which helps to explain the £300 difference in price.

The TX-P50G30B wears its screen size and (traditionally bulkier) plasma technology well. Its domestic appeal is helped by a relatively slim design (only 70mm at its widest point), plus a thin, gloss black bezel surrounding the screen that has some neat, angular edges. Compare it to a plasma set from a couple of years ago and it looks like a work of art.

Panasonic's build quality, meanwhile, is typically first rate.