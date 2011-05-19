Trending

Panasonic TX-P50G30B review

This 50-inch plasma is one the best 2D TVs you can buy

By Plasma and LCD TVs 

Panasonic TX-P50G30B
If you want the best picture possible and are not interested in 3D, give this plasma TV an audition

Our Verdict

High definition, smart and no 3D in sight

For

  • Smooth, fluid and cinematic hi-def images
  • Viera Connect portal
  • Tidy design and solid build quality
  • Plenty of picture tweaks available

Against

  • Lack of uniformity across the menus
  • Remote control needs revamping
  • Bland audio performance
  • Average brightness

Panasonic has had such success with its 3D plasma TVs over the last year that it's a wonder the TX-P50G30B even exists.

But while a high-end, 50-inch plasma TV that holds no truck with the third dimension is unlikely to get tech-heads salivating, it should still appeal to those convinced that the current 3D craze is just a passing fad.

The TX-P50G30B is the most highly specified 2D TV in Panasonic's stable, and is the biggest of its G series screens; the 42-inch TX-P42G30B is the option for those with smaller living rooms. Below it in the Panasonic hierarchy are the S, U and C series plasmas; above it sits the all-3D VT range that houses the brand's flagship sets, such as the TX-P46VT20B.

There are also 3D G series screens - indeed, buyers would be forgiven for believing that this is just the 2D version of the TX-P50GT30B - but the latter does feature a few more niceties than the 3D engine, which helps to explain the £300 difference in price.

The TX-P50G30B wears its screen size and (traditionally bulkier) plasma technology well. Its domestic appeal is helped by a relatively slim design (only 70mm at its widest point), plus a thin, gloss black bezel surrounding the screen that has some neat, angular edges. Compare it to a plasma set from a couple of years ago and it looks like a work of art.

Panasonic's build quality, meanwhile, is typically first rate.