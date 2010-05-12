Panasonic TX-P42G20 / TX-P42G20B review

Panasonic gave its plasma TV range a timely boost last year with the introduction of new brightness-boosting, energy-saving, colour-enhancing NeoPDP technology.

A technology considered good enough, in fact, to port over to 2010, where it features in Panasonic's new S20 plasma series.

However, Panasonic isn't one to rest on its laurels. Indeed, to do so would be suicidal given the advances being made with LCD/LED technology by some of its rivals.

So given the critical and commercial success its NeoPDP screens achieved, it's no great surprise to find Panasonic revamping the technology for its higher-level 2010 screen ranges.

What is rather surprising, though, is just how much effort Panasonic seems to have invested into kicking NeoPDP up a gear.

Stable mates

At the bottom of Panasonic's plasma range can be found the X20 series, comprising the 37-inch TX-P37X20, the 42-inch TX-P42X20, and the 50-inch TX-P50X20.

Next up is the S20 series, which introduces NeoPDP technology - albeit last year's version. This comes in 42-inch, 46-inch and 50-inch sizes (the TX-P42S20, TX-P46S20 and TX-P50S20 respectively).

Then you get to the G20 series, with the 42-inch model we've just reviewed being joined by the 46-inch TX-P46G20, and 50-inch TX-P50G20.

At the top of the plasma pile, meanwhile, is the VT20 series, with 3D capability and Panasonic's new Infinite Black Pro technology.

There are 50-inch and 65-inch models available: the TX-P50VT20 and TX-P65VT20 respectively.