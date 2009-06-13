Revo Blok review

Revo's gorgeous new iPod docking station is simply called the Blok. And as well as looking the part, it sounds it too, combining breathtaking aesthetics with a rich, warm tone.

Revo has gone all out to make the Blok the most attractive speaker set we've seen for a long time. Nothing about it looks cheap or nasty, or even purely functional. With its machined aluminium insets and American walnut or black oak-veneered body, it will turn heads.

On-device controls are kept to a minimum, with the only interactive elements being the iPod dock itself (for which a range of adaptors are included), a volume control and the power button. There are no flashing lights here either.

The Blok doesn't need to shout to tell you how good it is. And then there's the controller. Boasting a circular design that feels just right in the hand and is obviously inspired by the iPod's click wheel design, there's no mistaking it for your TV remote.

Audio-wise, the Blok gives you a natural sound. The wooden construction is clearly not just for aesthetics. Wholesome and pure, there's none of the tinniness or distortion that plagues lesser speaker systems. It comes with just two speakers of 20W each, so there are more powerful devices out there, but it has sufficient power to fill a decent-sized room.

PURE CLASS: Revo's Blok just oozes style with its wood and aluminium finish

Other than your iPod's own equaliser there's no way of adjusting the bass or treble levels, though it sounds great on its default setting. Our only significant criticism is it's not fully iPhone compatible, forcing you to switch to Airport Mode to prevent interference.

At a fiver short of £200, the Revo Blok is not for those on a budget. Nor is it for the hardcore audiophile who likes lots of buttons to press and enough power to fill a football stadium. But by combining luxury and convenience in a handsome case, it gets our vote of confidence.

